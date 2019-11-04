Kathy Griffin poses in animal print bra and underwear for 59th birthday

Kathy Griffin, on the red carpet in August, celebrates her 59th birthday in a big way. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin isn’t hiding from 59.

The comedian celebrates that birthday today, Monday, and kicked things off with a hot shot. In the photo shared on social media, she’s sprawled out on her bed wearing just an animal print bra and black undies. Her toned figure is on full display as she plays with her red hair.

Her come-hither caption said, “Morning fellas. I’m 59 today” with a kiss emoji.

While the post may have been for the gents, she’s getting comments from everyone.

Kate Beckinsale, who once had an impromptu bikini contest with Griffin, threw a flame emoji her way.

Fellow comedienne Caroline Rhea told her she looks “ageless.”

Gloria Estefan gave her a big happy birthday.

Fans also heaped praise on Griffin for her fit bod. She was told she looked “great, “smoking” and like a “million dollars.” She also got a “dayuummm.”

Griffin stays fit with daily, seven-mile power-walks, she told 1843 magazine in June. And she prefers evening sweat sessions, explaining, “I’m fair skinned. I like to do it as the sun’s going down.” She took up power-walking after a break-up in her 20s.

The funny gal has also been candid about having plastic surgery, including lipo on her waist and arms. However, a 1999 procedure to get Jennifer Aniston’s body had life-threatening consequences.

While Griffin’s post was directed at the fellas, she’s very much spoken for. Last year, she and her boyfriend and tour manager Randy Bick broke up after seven years together, as the fallout from her Trump photo scandal wreaked havoc on all facets of her life. However, in April, Griffin confirmed they had reunited after a four-month split.

"We took a little break and we're back,” she recently said to Entertainment Tonight about the hiccup. “We just came to the decision that, we've really been through so much together. We've now been together over eight years. Even though he's 19 years younger, we both turned to each other and realized, this is the longest relationship for both of us, you know? We should fight for it and make it work. And you know, it was just one of those things where, it was a lot of pressure."

