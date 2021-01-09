Kate Hudson says she misses her estranged family members: 'It would be nice to connect a little bit'

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson opened up about their not-so-famous family members in the Jan. 8 podcast "Sibling Revelry." (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson is opening up about her not-so-famous family members and their complicated relationship.

In a Jan. 8 episode of the podcast “Sibling Revelry” which she hosts with her brother Oliver Hudson, the 41-year-old actress, whose mother is Goldie Hawn, appeared nostalgic for her estranged father, musician Bill Hudson, who divorced Hawn in 1980 after four years of marriage. For the past 37 years, Hawn has been in a relationship with actor Kurt Russell, whom both Kate and Oliver call “Dad.”

After discussing their low-key New Year’s plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kate said, “You know what I’ve been thinking about lately? Dad. I’ve been thinking a lot of about Dad. I’ve been thinking about our sisters that we don’t spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with.”

Kate added, “And I was thinking about how everybody’s getting older...it would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters.”

“We’ve been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships....and we’re sitting here, we’re like, ‘we’ve got the best family, we’re so great’ and yet we don’t ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four. So I’ve been thinking a lot about the Hudsons. Thinking it’s important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit.”

Bill’s relationship with his two children has played out in the public eye. In 2015, Oliver captioned an old Instagram photo of himself, Bill and Kate, “Happy Abandonment Day” on Father’s Day. While Kate shared a photo of her and Russell writing, “Pa, just simply..... Thank you. Happy Fathers Day I love you to the moon and back.”

That year, Bill said in an interview with the Daily Mail that Kate and Oliver were “dead” to him. "I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name," he told the outlet. "They are no longer a part of my life. Oliver's Instagram post was a malicious, vicious, premeditated attack. He is dead to me now. As is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth."

Story continues

A year later, Kate told Howard Stern that Bill was initially present during her childhood, however contact “sort of teetered out” although Goldie never badmouthed her ex. “I do really recognize that whatever those issues are, are just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him,” she said. “And so I forgive him.”

And in 2018, Oliver revealed that him and Bill started communicating via text message after his controversial Instagram post. “I had posted something that was darkly comedic and it blew up into something, and actually it helped us with our relationship,” he told Larry King. “So now we’re kind of keeping in touch.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: