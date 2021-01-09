Alex Trebek's daughter praises late 'Jeopardy' host after his final episode airs: 'You were extraordinary'

Alex Trebek's daughter Nicky celebrated her late father after his final "Jeopardy" episode aired on Jan. 8 2020. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)

Alex Trebek’s daughter Nicky Trebek is honoring her father one day after the late Jeopardy! host’s final episode aired.

“Jeopardy! Forever!” Nicky wrote in a Facebook post, which she captured in a screenshot and posted to her Instagram account on Saturday. In the caption, she added “You were extraordinary!!!” and the hashtag #wemissyoudad.

In her Instagram stories, Nicky continued celebrating her dad, who hosted Jeopardy! since 1984, even after announcing his cancer diagnosis in March 2019. Nicky shared a video montage of her dad goofing around on the Jeopardy! set, along with a shot of Alex pumping his fist into the air as he walked offstage.

Alex, 80, died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 from stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Friday episode featured a series of tributes to the beloved host. A montage of funny moments included Trebek making jokes, flubbing lines, and even walking into the studio without pants, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. The show ended with cuts of Alex saying “So long!” over the years, before walking offstage. A final message read “Dedicated to Alex Trebek, Forever in our Hearts, Always our Inspiration.”

Back in November, the show announced that several interim hosts would take over hosting duties once Trebek’s pre-recorded episodes had aired. Ken Jennings, the Jeopardy! champion who now serves as consulting producer, will be one of the guest hosts, as well as Katie Couric.

