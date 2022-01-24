Kanye West and Julia Fox take Paris Fashion Week as she says romance isn't for 'fame'

Kanye West and Julia Fox are flaunting their romance in France.

The new couple, who only met on New Year's Eve, attended the Schiaparelli Couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday in matching leather outfits. The outing comes one day after Fox, 31, and Ye, 44, made their red carpet debut in coordinating denim ensembles.

Kanye West and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo: Corbis via Getty Images)

If it wasn't evident already, Ye has been styling Fox since they met. After dinner one night, the rapper had "an entire hotel suite full of clothes" for Fox.

"It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised," she told Interview magazine. "Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for the Uncut Gems actress and Grammy-winning rapper. They've done a PDA-filled photo shoot, New York City date nights and hung out with some very famous friends. However, Fox says she's not doing any of this for "fame."

The model defended her high-profile relationship with Ye on last week's episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast.

"It's funny 'cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," Fox declared at one point. "People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' ... Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, OK? Let's keep it real."

Fox said she's not interested in creating headlines, but wants to focus on "putting things into the world."

"Watch my movie, read my book. You know what I'm saying? That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me," she explained. "I couldn't care less."

