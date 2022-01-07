Kanye West and Julia Fox make romance of 1 week official with PDA photo shoot

Julia Fox and Kanye West in Greenwich Village on Jan. 4. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

Kanye West and Julia Fox have made things official — less than one week after they met for the first time.

The Uncut Gems actress, 31, shared the brief story of her whirlwind fling with the 44-year-old rapper — complete with PDA photos — with Interview magazine on Thursday.

Fox revealed that they met on New Year's Eve in Miami, where Ye made a surprise performance.

"It was an instant connection," Fox said. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night."

After a couple of dinner dates in Miami over the weekend, "We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play" on Broadway.

West made a dramatic arrival.

"Ye's flight landed at [6 p.m.] and the play was at [7 p.m.] and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed," said Fox, who grew up in NYC.

"After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously," Fox said. While there, "Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening."

For the shoot, Fox was outfitted in Miaou's thong pants and a Balenciaga turtleneck and coat.

Post-dinner, "Ye had a surprise for me" which she's "still in shock" over. "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

She concluded by saying, "Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

West said in November he used fashion to woo soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. He called it his "language of love."

It's unclear if West is actually over Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, as their divorce plays out. In December, he made a public plea for her to "run right back" to him. On Wednesday, E! News reported that he wants her back and "has not given up" hope.

"She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together," an insider told the outlet. "The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is."

The source added, "Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with."

Meanwhile, Kardashian, 41, has wrapped up a quick trip to the Bahamas with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28. They are now back in Los Angeles together.

Coincidentally, Davidson did a 2019 Paper magazine shoot, in which he was a Ken doll. Fox was featured as Barbie.

As far as Fox's romantic past, last January, she welcomed a baby boy with her soon-to-be ex-husband Peter Artemiev. A week before meeting Kanye, she publicly branded Artemiev a "dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad" on Instagram. “This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It's wrong!!! It's not fair."