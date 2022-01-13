Kanye West under investigation for battery after allegedly punching a fan

Kanye West under investigation for allegedly punching a fan. (Photo: Reuters)

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery report stemming from an incident early on Thursday morning. Officers responded to the call around 3 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles. No arrests were made and the altercation is being investigated, a police spokesperson confirms to Yahoo Entertainment.

According to Fox11, the 44-year-old rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, punched a man who asked for his autograph. TMZ obtained video of the musician appearing agitated and of a man lying on the ground. The autograph seeker was allegedly punched twice, once in the head and once in the neck. In the video, Ye can be seen yelling at a woman who is reportedly his cousin "you were supposed to talk to her."

TMZ cites a source who claims Ye asked the small group of people outside a "building not to take photos and said something about them not understanding what he's going through right now. When someone replied that it's OK, we all go through family stuff ... that's when Ye allegedly unloaded the 2 punches."

Ye had a lively night out before his run-in with the cops.

On Wednesday night, Kim Kardashian's estranged husband hung out at hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood with new flame, Julia Fox. Ye and the Uncut Gems actress put on a performance for the paparazzi, kissing as cameras flashed. Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown were among the new couple's crew.

It's been a busy week for West. Aside from multiple outings with Fox, he was also named as a headliner for April's Coachella Music Festival.

As for Kardashian, she's been busy flaunting her new romance with Pete Davidson. The reality star and Saturday Night Live comedian have been linked since October and are also making no effort to hide their romance.

"Things are going well," a source told Yahoo of Kardashian and Davidson's relationship. "They want to spend time together to start the year before work gets crazy. They are both really into each other."

Earlier this week, the SKIMS founder and Davidson grabbed some pizza at Jon & Vinny's in Los Angeles. After dinner, the two headed to a nearby Rite Aid for ice cream. They took off their masks to enjoy the treat as paparazzi cameras snapped away. So, ya, it's no wonder West isn't hiding his new relationship.

