Kanye West says he wasn't allowed inside Kim Kardashian's home with kids, talks Pete Davidson

In a new interview, Kanye West says he was denied access to his children while his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was home with new boyfriend Pete Davidson. (Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Kanye West is opening up about recent drama between him and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In his new interview with Hollywood Unlocked ’s Jason Lee , made available by Entertainment Tonight, the “Praise God” artist alleged that he was denied access to his children. West, who now goes by the name “Ye” professionally, explained to Lee, "Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen."

West, who Kardashian filed for divorce from last February, said that he “didn’t want to argue” about the issue, and took his kids to school. When they returned to Kardashian’s house, however, things got complicated.

"I bring them back and North was like, 'I want you to come upstairs and see something.' And it's like, 'Oh, Daddy can't come see something. Daddy can't come inside,'” West said. “But that hadn't been defined."

West, who recently purchased a house close to his former home with the SKIMS founder, later said that while he wasn’t allowed inside, Kardashian’s “new boyfriend,” Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, was hanging out in the house.

"My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined," West continued. "And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to. And that's where I call my cousins. And my cousins is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, 'I need you to go and say these two things.' Security ain't going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."

The pair’s eldest child North has her own TikTok account , which is acceptable by TikTok’s guidelines as the account is managed by Kardashian, who regularly appears with North in videos.

West’s allegations come just days after news broke that the 22-time Grammy winner is under investigation for battery after he was accused of punching a man who asked for his autograph . It also comes after West’s new song “Eazy” was revealed to have the lyrics, “God saved me from the crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

While the Yeezy designer may take issue with Davidson, he is currently in his own new relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox , which began earlier this year. The two marked their one-week anniversary with an intimate photoshoot in Interview.

West told Hollywood Unlocked of the recent drama, “How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody's like, 'Aw, that's cool.' I can have my principles and things I've changed things, and I backslide, and I haven't been the best Christian and things the media can make seem some kind of ways… But at the end of the day, I'm Jesus gang. I'm about family, just me and my kids, parenting. And I mean, my kids' mom we not together. I'm still gonna be the best dad."