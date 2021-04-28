Vice President Kamala Harris to be immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds — see the sculpt in progress

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a White House event. (Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Vice President Kamala Harris just keeps on breaking barriers — some more important than others. 

Madame Tussauds announced Wednesday that Harris will be the first vice president to be immortalized in wax. Harris's likeness will stand in the "Oval Office" section of the attraction's New York location, alongside a figure of President Joe Biden and other political leaders, starting sometime later this year.

The clay heads for the Harris and Biden figures have taken about six weeks, and it'll be another four to six months before their entire wax figures are complete, according to the company.

In a video, sculptor Vicky Grant said Harris's "lovely, warm, welcoming smile" and her eyes were elements that the artist knew she had to get exactly right. "I feel like she is so engaging when she smiles," Grant said.

Harris's wax figure will be clad in a purple blazer and dress accessorized with pearls, just like Harris was on Inauguration Day. In fact, the designer of her real-life ensemble, Christopher John Rogers, created a replica of what the incoming veep wore. 

Harris's previous firsts include being the nation's first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the office of vice president.

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris said the night that the election was called for Biden. "Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."

In the hours after the news about the wax version of Harris was announced, the internet was preparing to see two women — Harris and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi — sitting behind the president during a joint session of Congress for the very first time.

Video: Kamala Harris breaks barriers in first 100 days as VP

