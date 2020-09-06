Kaitlyn Bristowe breaks down after online attacks over her appearance: 'You win today trolls'

Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe sounded off on her Instagram page about the constant criticism from online commenters as she prepares to appear on Dancing with the Stars. (Photo: Frank Ockenfels /ABC via Getty Images)

As Kaitlyn Bristowe prepares to return to television for the new season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, the Bachelorette alum is facing one of the tough parts of being in the spotlight: incessant criticism from online commenters.

“I forgot how mean people are when you go back on TV,” Bristowe, 35, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, which showed the reality star sporting swollen, tear-filled eyes. “Just so many ‘she looks so old and plastic’ comments everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe shares that she was upset by online commenters.

Though visibly upset by the things people said to her, Bristowe said that she had eventually calmed down. In a follow-up post, she shared videos of herself lounging on the couch next to her dog and feeling better.

“Had a good cry. Didn’t somehow ruin my eyeliner. I think honestly I’m just so tired that anything will set me off right now. Plus, I’m PMS-ing, so great combo,” said Bristowe, mentioning the grueling practice schedule contestants must undergo to appear on the hit ABC series.

“But you know what? I felt my feelings, I got it out. Sometimes I like to be honest on here about not always [being] happy and everything,” said Bristowe. “I had a weak moment, cried it out, now I’m going to pour myself a glass of wine, and remember what’s important in life, OK? OK!”

Bristowe told fans she "had a good cry."

Despite the scrutiny, Bristowe seems more than ready to head onto the dance floor, where she’ll face off against a bevy of other stars, including figure skater Johnny Weir, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and Tiger King personality Carole Baskin. The show will now be hosted by Tyra Banks.

“Feet are sore, but loving every second of it. This is all starting to feel very real! My goal — to entertain you all on the dance floor,” Bristowe wrote on her Instagram on Saturday.

Back in August, Bristowe detailed her intense wellness regimen in a revealing Instagram post showing how her body has changed over the last several weeks as she prepares herself for the competition.

“I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks. Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling,” said Bristowe. “My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance. All I keep saying is, ‘Please don’t get sent home night one after all this work.’ Hahah but I’m glad I have had the motivation to work towards something. I always think of myself as a hard worker, who also plays hard, and I’m just ready for this next chapter!!!”

