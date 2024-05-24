Judge Judy’s Stylish N.Y.C. Penthouse Is Up for Grabs at $9.5 Million

Judy Sheindlin is officially slamming the gavel on her New York City penthouse. Per The New York Times, which first reported the listing, the reality TV personality best known as Judge Judy has hoisted her elegant Manhattan pied-à-terre on the market for $9.5 million. The listing is held by Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon of Compass.

Records show she and her husband Jerry, a former New York Supreme Court judge, acquired the duplex unit for $8.5 million back in 2013, shortly after selling a residence at The Sherry-Netherland hotel. Sheindlin, who also has owned homes in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Florida, and California, told the Times in an email, “We’ve enjoyed this jewel of an apartment. Time to simplify.”

Sited within the 14-story, pre-war co-op apartment house at 14 Sutton Place South, which was designed by gifted architect Rosario Candela in the late 1920s, the couple’s city digs rest on the top two floors of the building, with four bedrooms and six baths spread across largely original yet modernized interiors outfitted with hardwood floors, high ceilings, classic moldings, and a curved wrought-iron and wood staircase. There’s also central air-conditioning, plus an integrated sound system, and an expansive wraparound terrace that’s ideal for al fresco lounging and dining.

The penthouse’s expansive wraparound terrace is the perfect spot for relaxing and enjoying a meal outdoors.

Other highlights include a semi-private elevator landing that opens into an upper-level entrance gallery bathed in inlaid marble. From there, the spacious living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace and large casement windows offering views of the East River; a blush-hued formal dining room has floor-to-ceiling French doors; and an eat-in kitchen is equipped with green marble countertops, a wood-topped island and high-end stainless appliances.

Elsewhere is a handsome wood-paneled library displaying a fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves, along with a wine-storage alcove that’s been converted into a powder room. A downstairs primary suite hosts a seating area, lots of closet space, and built-in storage, as well as a spa-inspired bath equipped with dual vanities and a shower, and three additional guest bedrooms include two with their own baths and one with access to a hallway bath.

The new owner also will be privy to plenty of amenities, courtesy of a hefty $10,130 monthly maintenance fee, including a 24/7 doorman, a resident manager, a common roof deck, a gym, a bike room, and a deeded private storage space.

A former Manhattan prosecutor and family court judge, the 81-year-old Brooklyn native starred as the no-nonsense courtroom arbitrator in the Judge Judy TV series for 25 seasons, from 1996 to 2021, and currently appears in the Judy Justice show on Amazon Freevee. Her longtime husband, a former New York Supreme Court judge, also made his mark as a TV personality, having presided over The People’s Court for two seasons.

Other Manhattan properties up for sale nearby include a newly relisted $16 million townhouse owned by Elvis director Baz Luhrmann and a five-story residence in the Lenox Hill neighborhood offered for $16.4 million. Don’t quite feel like making a commitment to buy? Check out this Fifth Avenue aerie overlooking the Met that just popped up on the rental market for $90,000 per month, complete with three landscaped terraces and a trio of outdoor showers.

Click here for more photos of Judge Judy’s Manhattan penthouse.

Judge Judy Penthouse New York

