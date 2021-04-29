  • Oops!
Former TLC star Josh Duggar arrested in Arkansas

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·1 min read
Josh Duggar, one of the headliners of TLC's titular family reality show 19 Kids and Counting, has been arrested by the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas.

According to online records, Duggar was booked and placed on a federal hold Thursday afternoon at Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville. Under charges, it lists only "hold for other dept." No bond is listed.

Josh Duggar pictured in his mugshot. (Photo: Washington County website)
Duggar co-starred with his large family in 19 Kids and Counting from 2008 to 2015. However, that show was canceled after Josh was accused of having molested underage girls, including several of his sisters, when he was a teenager more than 10 years earlier. He admitted to having done so and apologized, explaining that he'd since spoken to authorities and received counseling. No charges were filed in those cases. Duggar also ended up resigning from his role as a lobbyist for the Family Research Council, which bills itself as "advancing faith, family, and freedom in public policy and the culture from a biblical worldview." 

But Duggar encountered a different legal issue in November 2019 when Homeland Security Investigations officers visited a business, Wholesale Motorcars, where he was listed as the official contact. At the time, spokesman Bryan Cox told NBC affiliate KNWA that he could not confirm that name of any people involved, citing an "ongoing federal crime investigation."

In 2020, Duggar reportedly lost a civil lawsuit connected to real estate. 

Other Duggar family members have continued to appear on another TLC show, Counting On, which follows some of Josh's siblings raising their own families.

