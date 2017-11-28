'Jim & Andy' director on hanging with Jim Carrey: 'I didn't know who Jim was anymore'

Earlier this year, Jim Carrey raised eyebrows when he turned an ordinary red carpet interview into a major metaphysical moment. Speaking with E! News, the former Ace Ventura star questioned the reality of our collective existence, remarking, “There is no me. There’s just things happening.” Nobody knew quite how to react to Carrey’s comments in the moment, but documentary filmmaker Chris Smith understood exactly what the actor was getting at. “Jim is constantly searching and evolving in terms of the way he thinks about his place on this planet at this time,” the director tells Yahoo Entertainment. “Most of us are so consumed with our day-to-day lives that we don’t get the time to step back and reflect. He’s at that point where he’s taking that time, and it leads you into places of self-reflection and trying to figure out what’s meaningful to you.”

Smith was uniquely positioned to decode Carrey’s remarks, having sat with the reclusive actor for an increasingly rare, and remarkably expansive, interview that lasted eight hours over a period of two days. That conversation forms the narrative and thematic spine of the new documentary, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond — Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton, which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and was released on Netflix on Nov. 17. As the title indicates, the film explores the period that Carrey spent living inside of legendary comedian Andy Kaufman’s skin for the 1999 Miloš Forman biopic Man on the Moon. And Carrey really did inhabit the role, to the point where he essentially lived as Kaufman — who died in 1984 (or did he?) — even when Forman’s cameras weren’t rolling.

As it turns out, that off-camera performance was captured via behind-the-scenes footage filmed by Kaufman’s girlfriend, Lynne Margulies, as well as his partner in comic crime — and current inhabitant of Kaufman’s Tony Clifton get-up — Bob Zmuda. Unreleased for years, Carrey screened the material for director Spike Jonze, who nominated Smith to mine it for documentary fodder. The resulting film alternates Zmuda’s and Margulies’s footage with Carrey’s contemporary commentary. “I think when they turned the footage over to me, there was an expectation that the movie would interview multiple people about this experience,” Smith says. “My fear with that approach is that it would limit the movie to being a movie about the making of Man on the Moon. I felt there was an opportunity to make something bigger: not just an analysis of that film, but also an analysis of how that movie affected Jim going forward.” We spoke with Smith about where Carrey is today … and where he may be going next.

Yahoo Entertainment: How much behind-the-scenes footage from the Man on the Moon shoot exists?

Chris Smith: There were 100 hours of footage, so we had to be really selective. I turned the material over to my longtime editor, Barry Poltermann, and he did a first pass. Then we worked together to get it down to three and a half hours. That was the footage we worked with in terms of constructing the interview. There’s so much interesting footage that a whole second movie could be made! But I feel like everything that’s supposed to be in there is in this cut.

We see Miloš Forman expressing a lot of exasperation with his star’s antics in the footage. As a director yourself, do you sympathize with him? Or do you think you’d be more tolerant of Carrey’s behavior?

It’s funny, I feel like I would enjoy and embrace the process. Miloš is a brilliant director who I think was very used to being in complete control of every element of his films. Whereas I feel like I’m very fluid in the sense of embracing the world around me. Over time, we did notice that they gained a mutual respect for each other. It felt like Miloš began to care for Andy and Tony and understood how to work with them. A lot of the initial frustration you see in our movie is from the beginning, but as the production went on, you see them working together in an easier way.