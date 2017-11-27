Steven Soderbergh talks 'Logan Lucky,' John Denver, and adventures in self-distribution

How do you solve a problem like making a star-powered heist movie and retaining complete creative and economic control over the entire process? For Steven Soderbergh, the answer was simple: Release the darn thing yourself. When Logan Lucky — the director’s first feature in four years — premiered in theaters this past August, Soderbergh himself oversaw its marketing campaign and release strategy via an ambitious distribution plan that navigated around all of Hollywood’s major studios. It was the latest experiment for a filmmaker who has always sought ways to tinker with cinematic conventions both in front of and behind the camera, whether it’s making an entire film with nonactors (2005’s Bubble) or releasing a branching TV series via an app (this year’s Mosaic).

As it turns out, this particular experiment produced mixed results. While Logan Lucky scored critical raves, it only earned $27 million at the box office, $2 million less than it cost to make. Still, thanks to its breezy story and a stellar ensemble that includes Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, and Soderbergh’s frequent collaborator Channing Tatum, the film seems poised to enjoy a healthy afterlife on Blu-ray as well as streaming services. And Soderbergh tells Yahoo Entertainment that he plans to repeat the self-distribution experiment, albeit with a few tweaks, for his next movie, Unsane, which will open in theaters in March. We chatted with the director about movie marketing strategies, the legacy of Magic Mike XXL, and whether he’ll ever reveal the identity of Logan Lucky‘s mysterious screenwriter, Rebecca Blunt.

Yahoo Entertainment: Logan Lucky was one of several movies from this past year to use John Denver music in key sequences. Were you surprised to be part of that wave?

Steven Soderbergh: It’s so strange! The first draft of the script was written in 2014 and that song, “Country Roads,” obviously plays a big part in the narrative. Then I saw that Alien: Covenant was using it, and somebody told me that Kingsman: The Golden Circle was using it. It’s really odd that this artist, who normally doesn’t get that much attention, is suddenly showing up in three films within months of each other. The song is so specific to that state, and it had such a crucial role in the script that we didn’t really have any choice [but to use it].

The film was also an experiment in self-distribution for you. Looking back on the experience now, are you happy with the way things went?

It worked the way it was supposed to work. I think all of us wanted more people to see the film, but the model worked, and so what I’m trying to do now as we prepare Unsane for release is recalibrate in terms of the marketing. In retrospect, the approach that we took on Logan probably didn’t reach the people that we were trying to reach, which was the audience in the South and the Midwest. I know they saw the materials — that just didn’t translate into them turning up at the theater in the numbers that we wanted. We had a campaign that was tilted very, very heavily towards social media, and I think we should have tilted that toward television. The audience we wanted for the film pays more attention to television than it does to stuff that shows up on social media.

That’s interesting, because we hear a lot about the internet being important to movie marketing.

Well, every movie is different, but what I pulled out of this experience was that people who engage with social media do so as a discrete activity that has nothing to do with whether or not they’re gonna buy a movie ticket. It’s an activity in and of itself that they find pleasurable, and there is no Part 2. We created all this stuff [for the internet] and put it out there, and tons of eyeballs got on it, but it just didn’t translate into anybody buying a ticket. My sense is that, psychologically, if people don’t see ads for your movie on TV, it’s not real to them. As they say in Logan Lucky, I’ve done a total 360 on my views towards television, because I was very down on buying TV while putting together the marketing plan and now I think that was a mistake. Now, Unsane is a very different film and we’re going after a very different audience, so I want to be as careful as possible not to completely invert the marketing plan we had only to find out that people that see these kinds of films do hang out on social media and do buy tickets.