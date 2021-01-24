Jerry Seinfeld sets the record straight after Larry King interview resurfaces: 'Just me having fun with his little mistake'

Erin Donnelly
·3 min read
Larry King's interview with Jerry Seinfeld is going viral after his death. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Since news of Larry King’s death broke Saturday, fans have been revisiting some of the more memorable interview clips from the 87-year-old’s broadcasting career spanning more than 60 years, including a 25-year stretch as host of CNN’s Larry King Live. One clip in particular has been getting a lot of attention: a 2007 interview with Jerry Seinfeld in which the comedian, there to promote his animated film Bee Movie, seemed bewildered by King’s suggestion that his hit sitcom Seinfeld might have been canceled. (As Seinfeld noted during the viral interview, he opted to end the popular NBC show on a high note

“You gave it up, right?” King asked. “You canceled them, they didn’t cancel you.”

“You’re not aware of this?” Seinfeld responded, as King stood his ground. “You think I got canceled? Are you under the impression I got canceled? I thought it was pretty well-documented. Is this still CNN?

Seinfeld went on to playfully persist, “[When] I went off the air I was the number-one show on television, Larry. Do you know who I am?”

“Jewish guy. Brooklyn,” King quipped in response.

As his rant at King again made the rounds in the hours following King’s death, Seinfeld took to social media to pay tribute and set the record straight. According to the former sitcom star, it was all in good fun.

“The ‘canceled’ bit was just me having fun with his little mistake,” wrote Seinfeld. “Nothing more. Or less.”

He added that he will “miss” the veteran broadcaster.

Seinfeld isn’t the only star from his ‘90s sitcom who appeared to butt heads with King mid-interview. A 2013 interview with his former co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who defended herself over the claim she had a “man’s name,” resurfaced last month.

Meanwhile, Larry King’s three sons — Larry Jr., Cannon and Chance — have issued a statement expressing their heartbreak over the veteran TV host’s death. King’s son Andy and daughter Chaia both died last summer, less than a month apart.

King with sons Cannon, Chance and Larry Jr. in Nov. 2019. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for the Friars Club)
“We are heartbroken over our father’s death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing,” the statement reads. “The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was ‘dad.’ He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives.”

They went on to thank those sharing remembrances of their father and directed donations to the American Heart Association and Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS.

