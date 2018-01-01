Jerry O’Connell on guest-hosting the 'Super Bowl of dog competitions'

Ask Jerry O’Connell what turned him into a dog person, and he’ll tell you he owes the transformation to his wife, Rebecca Romijn.

“My wife, when I met her, had a couple of dogs. We’ve expanded that family into two more dogs, two cats, and two children, and I have to say, it makes for a really loving home,” O’Connell tells Yahoo Entertainment during an interview conducted at the couple’s L.A. home. “I don’t think our home would be complete if we didn’t have dogs here.” No offense to his cats, of course, but as O’Connell says, “I’ll talk about them when I’m a part of the AKC National Championship for cats.”

The national championship O’Connell is referring to is the AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin, which airs on Animal Planet on New Year’s Day. O’Connell says the show is the “Super Bowl of dog competitions,” featuring 190 breeds and more prize money than any other competition, with $50,000 at stake for the Best in Show.

Jerry O'Connell has gone to the dogs — again. He's hosting the AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin on Jan. 1. (Photo: Jesus Aranguren for Michael Simon)

O’Connell is guest-hosting for the second year in a row, giving viewers an inside look at what it’s like to be backstage at the biggest dog show of the year, sharing all the work that goes into grooming and training these spectacular show dogs. He’s even picked up a few pointers to test out on his brood at home, which includes a Saint Bernard/Great Pyrenees mix named Phil, a Great Dane called Holiday, and two German shepherds, Pirate and Pip.

“I got a few lessons in how to show your dogs, which I attempted to do with my dogs, and it did not work out very well at all,” he says with a laugh. “We have one Great Dane that we adopted — that’s Holiday. And I thought, she’s kind of got it. She’s kind of elegant in her own right. But she just wouldn’t stand still. She was just out of her mind. My dogs are crazy. I love them — they’re my dogs. But they’re just nuts.”

He continued, “Whatever these dogs at the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin are, my dogs are the complete opposite.”

As much as O’Connell says he doesn’t have to do the heavy lifting in his guest-host duties — “I don’t have to do a lot of homework on the breeds,” he says — he says he still comes away from the experience with a deeper appreciation and knowledge of the competing breeds, which is something he expects the audience will get from watching the show as well.

Jerry O'Connell at home with his dogs. (Photo: Jesus Aranguren for Michael Simon)

“The most educational part for me,” he says, “was learning about what each breed was originally bred for. I didn’t even know the Chesapeake Bay Retriever was a breed until I was a part of [this]. It was used in Chesapeake Bay in the winter to dive in the freezing cold bay, so its coat is thicker than a regular golden retriever or Labrador retriever. Each of these breeds has their own little story about what they did. It’s just really cute to learn the history of why you love your dog so much.”