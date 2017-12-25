    1 / 29

    Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

    The comedic pair announced they were separating after eight years of marriage, saying in statements, “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” They share one son, 5-year-old, Jack. Faris has already moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett and Pratt officially filed for divorce last month. (Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

    2017 celebrity romance report

    Taryn Ryder
    Writer, Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle

    A lot can happen to a star’s relationship status in 365 days. Take a look at the most noteworthy splits, hookups, engagements, and weddings over the past year.