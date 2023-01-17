Jeremy Renner released from the hospital after snowplow accident: 'With my family at home'

Jeremy Renner is recovering at home after he was hospitalized 2 weeks in a snowplow accident. (Photo: Getty Images for Disney)

Jeremy Renner was released from the hospital after his nearly fatal snowplow accident. The 52-year-old actor revealed he was able to watch the Season 2 premiere of his show, Mayor of Kingstown, at home.

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," the Avengers star wrote on Twitter late Monday night.

Earlier, Renner shared a photo of a snowy road on his Instagram story that appears to be near his Nevada home. "It's a rough ride over the pass," he captioned the shot. "Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe."

Jeremy Renner urges followers to be safe as he seemingly returns home from the hospital. (Photo: Jeremy Renner via Instagram)

Renner's was hospitalized in critical condition on Jan. 1 after he was accidentally run over by his PistenBully snowplow. The Marvel star was digging out a stuck car on the property of his Lake Tahoe-area vacation home after a big snowstorm. He there was celebrating the holidays with his family.

"Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to a family member. At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver's seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully," Nevada's Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a press conference earlier this month.

Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and underwent emergency surgery. The snow removal equipment weighs at least 14,330 pounds, per the sheriff's office. The Hawkeye star shared several updates from his hospital bed and assured fans he's on the road to recovery.

"We are so thrilled with his progress," the actor's sister, Kym Renner, told People. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

The Oscar nominated actor purportedly has a "long road to recover" a source adds to the magazine.

