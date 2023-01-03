Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident: Everything we know so far

The mayor of Reno, Nevada, says Jeremy Renner was "helping someone stranded in the snow" along the side of a highway when he sustained the snowplow injury. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Jeremy Renner remains in intensive care in critical but stable condition after his New Year's Day snowplow accident.

The Hawkeye action star, 51, underwent surgery on Monday — one day after he suffered a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023," his rep said in a statement to Deadline. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition." His family thanked his medical team, first responders, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and others, saying they are "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

According to CNN, two surgeries were actually performed after the Mayor of Kingstown actor was transported via an emergency helicopter ambulance to a Reno hospital.

"His injuries are extensive," a source told the outlet.

As of press time on Tuesday, there is no new update on the Academy Award nominee's medical condition, but new information has been revealed about the accident. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette Journal that Renner got out of a snowplow he was operating at his home on the side of a snowy mountain to help a stranded car when he was run over by the vehicle.

"He was helping someone stranded in the snow," said Schieve, who said she's friends with Renner and was called when the accident occurred. "He is always helping others."

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office's said in a press release Monday that at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 1, a call came in for a "traumatic injury." Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. He was the only person involved in the accident.The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.

TMZ had video reportedly of the helicopter taking off and the Snowcat plow being towed away hours later.

A neighbor of Renner, who has long maintained a vacation home in the Lake Tahoe area, told TMZ that the plowing machine accidentally ran over one of his legs. Before paramedics arrived, a neighbor who's a doctor put a tourniquet on Renner's leg as he was losing a lot of blood.

Renner's rep said in a statement on Sunday shortly after the incident, "As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Renner, a father of one with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, has previously posted videos to social media of himself using plow equipment on his Nevada property. He's showed off his snow-covered driveway, and children playing in the snow on the property. He's called his home away from home his "happy place."