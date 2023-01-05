Jeremy Renner shares video of his ICU 'spa day,' courtesy of his sister and mom

Jeremy Renner is sharing a video of his ICU "spa day," which came courtesy of his sister and mother as he recovers from his snowplow accident. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Jeremy Renner is sharing a glimpse into life in the ICU as he recovers from his snowplow accident.

The 51-year-old Mayor of Kingstown and Avengers star — who was run over by a 14,330 pound plow on his Reno, Nevada, property on New Year's Day — shared a video from the hospital in which he's having his hair shampooed by his sister. The star is recovering from blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, which necessitated multiple surgeries.

"A 'not [so] great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama," said a tweet shared on Renner's official social media accounts. "Thank you sooooo much."

In the video, Renner has an oxygen mask on as he's positioned up in his hospital bed. His face black-and-blue, the actor gives good natured commentary as his sister massages his scalp. He appears to have on a no-rinse shampoo cap that cleans hair, sans water, when a shower isn't accessible.

"Yeah," he says during the cleaning. When his sister quips, "You're so sexy," he replies, "Uh-huh," adding, "That's the first shower in definitely a week or so. Gross."

The same video was shared to his Instagram Stories with the caption, "ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all for you. For your love."

Renner seemed in good spirits as he faces a long road to recovery ahead. On Sunday, he was digging out a stuck car on the property of his Lake Tahoe-area vacation home after a big snowstorm. After towing the vehicle, he got out of the snowplow — a PistenBully — to speak with a family member and the equipment, which weighs at least 14,330 pounds, started to roll. He tried to get back into the driver's seat to stop it at which point he was run over, a spokesperson for Washoe County Sheriff's Office said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office towed the PistenBully to analyze it and rule out any mechanical failures. They don't suspect any foul play, they said, nor do they believe Renner was impaired.

His rep said Renner was moving the snow so that his family members, who were there to celebrate the holidays with him, could depart the residence. Members of his family were with him when the accident occurred, and he was airlifted to the hospital. The same rep said the star "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries." After surgery on Sunday, he "remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

Renner previously shared a photo from his hospital bed on Tuesday. He thank his fans for their thoughts and prayers, adding, "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

The actor is the oldest of seven siblings. His sister Kym also spoke out, telling CBS 13, "We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead."