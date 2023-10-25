Jennifer Lopez's lavish Bel-Air mansion sells for $34M: Her real estate empire by the numbers

The Bel-Air estate Jennifer Lopez owned prior to marrying Ben Affleck last year (pictured) has sold for $34 million. The newlyweds dropped $61 million on a lavish new compound in Beverly Hills earlier this year. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Jeremy Spann, Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez has unloaded the mansion she lived in before becoming Mrs. Affleck.

The singer-actress-dancer-producer, 54, listed the sprawling estate, in the exclusive Bel-Air area of Los Angeles, back in February as she hunted for a forever home with new husband Ben Affleck, 51. While the couple had several bumps in the real estate road, they found an bought a new love nest. He sold his bachelor pad — and now she's sold her old home — and they can now live happily ever after under one ginormous roof.

Here's everything we know about the sale...

Address: 1492 Stone Canyon Road, L.A.

List price: $42.5 million

Sale price: Just under $34 million

Time on the market: 8 months

Property size: 8 acres

House size: Approximately 14,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 12.5

VIP features: "Love Don't Cost a Thing" — but this French country style inspired estate sure did thanks to its many high-level features. Located near the Bel-Air Hotel, the gated property boasts its own private lake, sandy beach and outdoor amphitheater (with seating for 100). Also on the grounds is a three-sided infinity edge pool, putting green, pagoda, firepit, organic vegetable garden and private hiking trails. And that's just outside. Inside the main residence is a living room with a double-height ceiling, multiple fireplaces and bars, a wood-paneled library, 30-seat home theater, massage room and game room. All the rooms open to large terraces. There are also two guesthouses, one doubling as a studio or gym to get that Jenny from the Block bod, with established plans for an additional structure. The mystery buyer is from outside L.A., per Wall Street Journal.

Years she lived there: 7 (including the Alex Rodriguez and Casper Smart eras)

Previous owners: Sisters actress Sela Ward and her husband, venture capitalist Howard Sherman, sold the house to Lopez for $28 million in 2016.

J.Lo's new digs as a missus: After reuniting with lost love Affleck in 2021 and getting married last year (twice), the couple shelled out around $61 million for their dream home in May after a years-long search. (They backed out of more than one previous sale.) It's set on a 5-acre estate in the exclusive, gated community of Wallingford Estates in Beverly Hills. Their house, at 2571 Wallingford Drive, is actually called the Wallingford Estate and features a 31,000-square-foot main house with seven bedrooms, including four family suites and two service suites. The master suite alone is 5,300-square-feet. Some of the offerings are familiar for the This Is Me... Now singer — home theater, massage room — but there's also a wine room, whiskey lounge, a spa with a hair and nail salon, elevator and a "stylist area." The property, which is double gated and has exits onto two different private streets (so no paps can catch him carrying his coffee atop a stack of mail), also has a guard house and a caretaker's home, making the total number of bedrooms on the compound 12 with 24 bathrooms and 15 fireplaces. There's also a 5,000-square-foot sports facility, with a boxing ring, basketball court, two tennis courts, pickleball and a sports lounge. Their 155-foot-long, zero-edge pool is reportedly the largest ever built in 90210. The original asking price for the megaestate — originally modeled after Le Petit Trianon, Marie Antoinette’s private château — when it first hit the market in 2018 was $135 million, so it was practically a steal, in the realm of the super-rich, at $61 million.

Late last year, Air director Affleck sold his Pacific Palisades bachelor pad for $28.5 million after moving in with Lopez and blending their brood of five children. He had lived there since 2018 following his split from Jennifer Garner.

J.Lo's real estate portfolio: As for other properties, Affleck comes into the marriage with the Savannah, Ga., estate where the couple held their formal wedding last year. When they were together the first time, in the early 2000s, they apparently purchased it together, but he kept it when they split. Talk about full circle.

Lopez owns a NYC penthouse that has been on and off the market since 2017. The four-bedroom luxury condo, which is 6,500-square-feet, is in the Whitman Building, overlooking Madison Square Park, in the Flatiron District. It's currently for sale for nearly $25 million, down from $26,950,000 asking in 2018.

Lopez also owns a house in the Hamptons. She paid $9.995 million for the Water Mill, N.Y., home in 2013. Affleck bought his "Woke up sexy as hell again" T-shirt this summer while vacationing there.

While Lopez was engaged to Rodriguez, they purchased a $32.5 million home, via the limited liability company, Fleetwood Star Holdings, on Miami Beach's Star Island in 2020. Presumably, one of them bought the other out, but the property hasn't officially changed hands since.

Lopez also reportedly owns a $1.4 million home in Encino, Calif., also purchased during the pandemic/A-Rod years, which is said to be a real estate investment property.