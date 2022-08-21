Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck throw 2nd wedding in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married again in front of family and friends at the actor's home in Georgia. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said "I do" for the second time. The pair, who legally wed in Las Vegas on July 17, threw a larger celebration at the actor's estate in Riceboro, Ga. It's where J. Lo and Affleck were supposed to get married 20 years ago.

People reports that Lopez, 53, wore a Ralph Lauren with a train and veil for the ceremony officiated by author and lifestyle coach Jay Shetty. Affleck, 50, opted for a white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers. Guests including Matt Damon, director Kevin Smith and Clerks actor Jason Mewes were among those adhering to the all-white dress code.

A source told People on Friday that Lopez and Affleck had "an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned."

"They will have a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and have lots of fun lined up," the insider shared. "The kids with be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend."

Ben Affleck's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Ga. where the actor and Jennifer Lopez are having their wedding. (Photo: The Image Direct)

The weekend got off to a dramatic start with a trip to the hospital. Affleck's mother reportedly fell off the dock and cut her leg. She was rushed to a local hospital via ambulance for stitches. Lopez and Affleck were pictured visiting her before festivities began.

The location of their big bash is a sentimental one. Affleck purchased the home, which is on 35 hectares of land, in 2003 when he and Lopez dated for the first time. After getting engaged, the couple postponed their wedding that was supposed to occur in Santa Barbara, Calif. over "excessive media attention." They reportedly planned to tie the knot at the estate in George at a later time, but ultimately ended their relationship in 2004.

Images of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding celebration in Georgia. (Photo: The Image Direct)

"Ben has always loved the country, outdoors and being by the water," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Georgia has always been a special and peaceful place for him. He has always felt at ease there. He got his home in Riceboro when he was dating Jen and loved that they could be low key and private there... Ben and Jen redid the house to be to their personal taste. It's no question that Ben and Jen love the location."

The superstars couldn't wait until August to get married, though.

Affleck and Lopez wed in a surprise ceremony last month at A Little White Wedding Chapel. While there was no Elvis impersonator, much to the pair's disappointment, two of their kids were in attendance for their special night. Lopez wore a gown from an "old movie."

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," the singer shared in her On the JLo newsletter.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives," Lopez concluded.

