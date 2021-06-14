Bennifer 2.0: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss and cuddle at dinner with her family

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. (Photos: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship is officially official — with new photos of them kissing.

The couple, back together 17 years after calling off their engagement, was together Sunday at see-and-be-seen spot Nobu in Malibu. Page Six obtained the exclusive photos and video of them kissing — extensively — during the meal, which was also attended by Lopez's two children, Emme and Max.

It was a party celebrating J.Lo's sister Lynda Lopez's 50th birthday — and was also attended by Lopez’s longtime manager and friend Benny Medina. "Everyone seemed great and had fun," a source told People magazine.

Especially Bennifer 2.0. The singer-dancer-actress, 51, wore a flowing white dress with Affleck, 48, in a button-down shirt and sports coat while they openly kissed and cuddled in front of family, friends and her kids with third husband Marc Anthony. They later were arm in arm at the valet stand retrieving their rides.

"Jen and Ben sat next to each other and were very affectionate," the source told People. "They held hands under the table."

Affleck, who has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner (Seraphina, 12, Violet, 15, and Samuel, 9) didn't shy away from the kids. He was photographed next to Max at one point.

The People spy said, "Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together. The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share."

It was also noted, "Ben had a Diet Coke," as he's sober amid a long struggle with alcoholism.

Lopez and Affleck reunited in L.A. after a little time apart. Last week, Affleck was in Las Vegas directing an undisclosed project with Lopez's mom, Lupe, making a cameo.

Affleck also gambled with his former and possibly future mother-in-law. (They're both famously good gamblers.)

We first learned of Bennifer 2.0 in April — after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially called off their engagement. Affleck and Lopez were photographed visiting Montana together in May, where he has a home.

Story continues

For their first go-round, they were together for 18 months between 2002 and 2004. They appeared together in Gigli and Jersey Girl, but were the targets of massive negative press coverage. They called off their 2003 dream wedding due to "excessive media attention" and split soon after but have been friendly in recent years.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: