Jennifer Aniston responds to Mariah Carey's 'sad' attempt at the 'Rachel' haircut

Mariah Carey revealed she once rocked "The Rachel" haircut inspired by the television series "Friends." (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Mariah Carey's "Rachel" haircut, inspired by the television show Friends, has gold-star approval from Jennifer Aniston herself.

"A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo," the 51-year-old Grammy winner wrote on Instagram Friday, following the Friends reunion special which aired on HBO Max. Carey's photo, which caught Aniston's eye, depicted her at the microphone, her hair styled with a headband. "LOVE IT," wrote the 52-year-old actress who played Rachel Green on the sitcom.

In the early season of Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004, Aniston's character rocked a layered look created by hair guru Chris McMillan that inspired salon copycat cuts.

However, in 2015, Aniston revealed that she actually disliked the iconic trim, even by her favorite stylist. "I was not a fan of the 'Rachel,'" she told Glamour. "That was kind of cringe-y for me. Looking back—honestly, even during that time—I couldn't do it on my own. I needed Chris attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer." Still, the hairstyle is locked in the pop culture archives.

Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" character Rachel Green popularized the "Rachel" haircut. (Photo: Andrew Eccles/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Aniston's hair wasn't the only memory triggered by the reunion special, which was hosted by comedian James Corden. The rest of the cast — David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow — reflected on the show's best-kept secrets including the real-life flirtation between Aniston and Schwimmer, who played Ross, Rachel's on-again, off-again boyfriend.

"The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer said during the special, with no objection from Aniston who added, "We channeled all of that passion and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Schwimmer continued, "We were both crushing hard on each other. It was two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. We never crossed that boundary — we respected it."

The cast revealed other behind-the-scenes secrets such as LeBlanc showing up for his final audition for Friends with a bloody nose (the result of a drunken incident the night prior) and a blooper reel that had the gang in stitches.

