Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly, 6, says she has waited her 'entire life' to be a big sister

Jenna Dewan is soaking up every moment of her second pregnancy — as is her daughter. The Gracefully You author stopped by BUILD Series and opened up about how 6-year-old Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, feels about becoming a big sister.

"She is so excited. She is too excited she tells everybody! She's telling me what to eat and what not to eat," Dewan revealed, adding Everly "kisses" her stomach before going to school. "It's adorable. [Everly] said, 'I never wanted to be an only child. I've been waiting my entire life for this.' We're like really? All six years?"

Dewan was asked about co-parenting with Tatum. (“The Resident” star filed for divorce in October of 2018 citing irreconcilable differences.)

"I don't think I've ever been as patient as I am with Evie. There's something that happened with me when I became a mother where I just really listen to her and I'm able to be present with her and I have way more patience than I ever did in my entire life," the 38-year-old actress replied. "I would never say prior to being a mom I was patient. ... I just try and kind of incorporate that through everything I do. She's my number one priority and always will be. What's best for her is what I think of every single day."

In her second pregnancy with partner Steve Kazee, Dewan is prioritizing making time for her daughter and herself.

"I become very Earth Mama-ish. You know, I really connect more to everything. You're super sensitive so you're much more connected period because you're growing a life inside of you," she said of her self-care. "It's a little different because this time I have a toddler to chase after!"

Dewan shared that she is doing Pilates and prenatal yoga and is also focusing on meditation. "I think I'm a lot more chill this time around," she shared.

Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday is available Tuesday.

