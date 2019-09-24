Jenna Dewan is pregnant — who is the father Steve Kazee?





Baby joy! Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, 38, and her actor boyfriend Steve Kazee, 43, are expecting their first child together, People reports.

While this will be the actor’s first child, Dewan is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The happy couple told People, "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!"

Dewan began seeing Kazee, a 2012 Tony award winner for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Once, last fall.

E! News said that the two were first spotted getting cozy at a Halloween party. According to the outlet, "They have been dating for a few months. She was introduced to him by mutual friends and they hit it off right away. Jenna really likes him and is very happy.”

The couple made it Instagram official in June, with Dewan sharing a cozy snap with the caption, “Speaking of peace.”

In February, Kazee shared a Valentine’s message along with a photo of Dewan looking at the camera from a bed.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he wrote in the caption. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid.”

The Kentucky-born actor, while not exactly a household name, is probably familiar to most TV fans. Kazee appeared in two episodes of NBC's Blindspotting as Clem Hahn and also during season four of Nashville as Riff Bell. He also had a recurring role on Shameless as Gus Pfender, and appeared on NCIS, Legends and Elementary.

In his personal life Kazee is a dog person, sharing lots of photos of his pets on social media, as well as a big WWE fan. He’s apparently made a fan out of Dewan as well, who shared photos from her first WWE Raw a few months ago.

The World of Dance host’s ex Tatum is still going strong with singer Jessie J and has not offered any comment on Dewan and Kazee’s happy news on social media. The star is currently on a break, announcing in August he’d be taking a step back from all social platforms in a post on Instagram.

But Jessie J is singing his praises in public. In video taken at her show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, the “Domino” hitmaker performed a new song for a crowd, and the romantic lyrics are all about her Magic Mike boyfriend.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.





