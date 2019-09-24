Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee!

The actress and dancer, 38, and her actor boyfriend, 43, are expecting their first child together, PEOPLE confirms.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively.

This will be the first child for Kazee and the second for Dewan, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.

Dewan and Kazee were last spotted out and about together on the beach in Los Angeles earlier this month, where they were joined by Dewan’s daughter.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Are ‘Very Serious’ — ‘There Are Talks About the Future’: Source

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in October 2018 that Dewan and Kazee, who won the Tony for his performance in the Broadway production Once, had been “dating for a couple [of] months.”

“She’s very happy,” the source added.

While the pair have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, they haven’t shied away from expressing their love for one another on social media.

In February, Kazee shared a tribute to her on Valentine’s Day with a photo of Dewan looking at the camera from a bed.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he wrote in the caption. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid.”

Dewan went on to make their relationship Instagram official in June, posting a sweet photo of the pair sharing a hug.

“Speaking of peace….❤️” she captioned the affectionate snapshot.

“Jenna’s relationship with Steve is very serious,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “So many things had to work for her to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve.”

“[Steve] is very supportive of her as a mom,” continued the source. “He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”

Dewan, who recently starred on Fox’s medical drama, The Resident, will next be seen in the Netflix musical series, Soundtrack.

Her new wellness book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day, hits bookshelves on Oct. 22, and will feature photos along with Dewan’s advice for happiness, physical health, mental health, motherhood, self-care, meditation, nutrition and friendship.

“It’s all about learning to connect deeply and find happiness in every aspect of your life through all the ups and downs,” she posted on Instagram. “It’ll be full of stories and photos from my life, as well as suggestions for home, health and relationships to help you live your best life.”

For more from Jenna Dewan, pick up next week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Oct. 4.