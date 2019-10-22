Marie Osmond questioned her sexuality after child abuse: 'I actually thought I was gay'

Marie Osmond opened up about a painful part of her past on Monday's episode of The Talk. The women were discussing Miley Cyrus's controversial comments in which the singer said she thought she "had to be gay" because "all guys are evil." Osmond, 60, explained she questioned her own sexuality after she was sexually abused as a child.

"When I was about 8 or 9, I actually thought I was gay," said Osmond. "The reason is because I had been sexually abused to the point that men, they made me sick. I didn’t trust them, I didn’t like them."

Osmond shared that she had body image issues and was constantly looking at other women's figures.

"I was looking at women and I thought, 'Why am I looking at women? I must be gay.' And then I realized — because I’m a thinker — why did God give me all these great brothers and why did he give me this amazing father?" Osmond revealed. "And truly, they changed my opinion of men, which made me feel that it was something that I was going through."

Cyrus's remarks came during an Instagram Live with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson. The singers were talking about how they always liked each other, but that their timing to be together was usually off.

"Guys, I was being a little too, like… hard-core feminist vibes and, just like, I don't know, not allowing anyone in, but now I am," Cyrus, 26, said. "There are good men out there, guys. Don't give up. You don't have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that's not a dick, you know what I mean?"

She added, "I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one… and he's on this Live."

The "Slide Away" singer faced backlash for insinuating a person can choose to be gay. She clarified her comments in a tweet on Monday.

"I was talking s*** about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don't CHOOSE your sexuality," she tweeted. "You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of."

