Jamie Lynn Spears is breaking her silence about her sister Britney Spears' claims her conservatorship is "abusive."

The Zoey 101 star posted a series of videos to Instagram stories on Monday after Britney's explosive testimony, in which the pop star also said she wants to "sue" her family because they have "lived off my conservatorship for 13 years."

"I just want to take a second to address a few things," Jamie Lynn, 30, began. "The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence after Britney’s conservatorship testimony. (Screenshot: Jamie Lynn Spears via Instagram)

She continued, "I think it's extremely clear from the day I was born I have only loved, adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister before any of this bullsh**. I don't care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a gazillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. Because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."

Jamie Lynn said she has "made a very conscious choice to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to those boys," Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline. "Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after. Note that."

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears on the red carpet in 2017. (Photo: Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

She said she's worked since she was 9 years old and paid her own bills since she was 10. "Not that I owe the public anything," she said, "because my sister knows I love and support her. That's the only person I owe anything to. I am not my family. I am my own person."

Jamie Lynn said she was "so proud" of her sister, 39, for "requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago," because Britney has a court-appointed attorney, one who she said didn't tell her she could petition to end the conservatorship and hasn't been able to hire her own chosen counsel. And she said the conversation they had about that did not take place on social media "but just in a personal conversation between two sisters."

She said she's glad Britney took "that step," making a 20-minute statement in court last Wednesday. "If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars — or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy — I support that 100 percent because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have and always will as long as she's happy. So, let's keep praying. That's all."

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears during Nickelodeon's 16th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar April 12, 2003 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

