‘Duck Dynasty’ matriarch Kay Robertson hospitalized after family dog bit her in the face

Kay Robertson, the matriarch of the Duck Dynasty crew, is recovering after being bit in the face by her dog.

Her husband, Phil Robertson, detailed the incident on his Unashamed podcast — from being woken in the middle of the night to driving her to the hospital to repair her lip, which was split in two. She's home now and doing OK.

"I'm sound asleep," Phil said of finding out what happened. "She's a night person... I feel this shaking. I look up. She's standing there beside the bed and in her left hand there's a cloth on her mouth. She said, 'I think you might have to take me to the doctor.'"

Phil Robertson and Kay Robertson pictured in NYC. (Photo: D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

He asked "Miss Kay" to remove the cloth so he could see the injury and, recalled, "I'm looking at her top lip, was split in two, about a quarter of an inch. That's a big cut."

The facial injury is extensive. "It's on the top left and her bottom lip, over on the right side, there was just a chunk gone. Bleeding profusely is an understatement."

Kay explained to Phil that she was going to kiss her beloved dog Bobo goodnight, but unbeknownst to her the pet was asleep when she approached it. She startled the dog and it defended itself.

Phil said seeing how extensive the wound was, he knew he had to get Kay to the hospital "immediately."

Phil said as all this was playing out, Kay told him sternly, "Don't put that dog to sleep — because it wasn't his fault," she said of the woman's best friend, who has its own Instagram account.

Phil said he replied, "'Well, it was his fault alright.' But I said, 'The old saying, Miss Kay, let a sleeping dog lie! You need to remember that.'" He added that what Bobo did "wasn't malicious."

Doctors "stitched it all up and pulled it together," but there "will be a scar."

Kay's son Jase remarked on how beautiful it was when Kay connected her injury to granddaughter Mia being born with a cleft lip and palate, which she underwent surgery for. The matriarch said she'd be able to connect to Mia now "at a deeper level... Only she could think, in the moment of still being sore."

Phil said he was impressed Kay "never cried," even while getting five shots and being stitched up.

And Kay has already reunited with Bobo. After leaving the hospital and coming home, Bobo was the "first one to run out" to greet her," Phil said. She told her husband the dog "apologized" by licking her on the foot.

They went on to discuss Bobo with Jase calling him "a killer" of snakes and mice, but a good dog. The dog also has bad vision as it has cataracts.

Bobo appeared on Duck Dynasty, viewers may remember. The show ended in 2017 after 11 seasons, but Phil was suspended from the show in 2013 amid racist and homophobic comments.

Last year, Phil discovered he had an adult daughter, Phyllis, from an extramarital affair in the ’70s. Kay, who married Phil in 1966, welcomed her with open arms.

