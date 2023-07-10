Jamie Foxx pictured for the 1st time since health scare: 'Celebrating summer'

Jamie Foxx was seen for the first time in Chicago over the weekend since suffering a medical complication. (Photo: AP)

Jamie Foxx was photographed for the first time since his medical emergency — and the sighting should be a relief to fans.

On Sunday, TMZ published a video of the Oscar-winning actor, 55, on a boat in the Chicago River. Foxx appeared in good spirits, smiling and waving, as he interacted with people on a nearby boat. Two months ago, it was reported that Foxx was recovering from his mystery health scare at a rehab facility in Chicago that specializes in strokes and brain injuries.

Jamie Foxx Waves to Fans on Boat, First Sighting Since Hospitalization https://t.co/6dZGvPB8WM — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2023

Foxx took to Twitter on Sunday night said he was "celebrating summer" and tagged Brown Sugar Bourbon, the whiskey company he owns.

Boat life 🦊

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

Stay blessed! — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

It seems Foxx was out and about all weekend — and visible to paparazzi. TMZ also obtained video of the actor at Topgolf in Naperville, Ill., on Saturday. An eyewitness told the outlet it seemed like Foxx had a very strong swing. Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Foxx's rep for a health update, but did not immediately receive a response. It sure would appear he's on the mend, though.

'A medical complication'

Not much concerning his condition has been made public. In April, Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta after he "experienced a medical complication," his daughter confirmed at the time. No details were shared in the weeks that followed, leading the internet to run wild with theories as to what happened. However in a rare statement, Foxx's rep shut down a "completely inaccurate" rumor that the COVID vaccine caused the actor to have stroke.

"He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself," an unnamed source close to the actor alleged to People in a story published on June 28.

'He's such a light'

Many of Foxx's famous friends have said his health is improving, but have kept his condition private.

When Extra's Billy Bush spoke with Nick Cannon last month, Bush said he "understood" the Django Unchained star "had a stroke and that he's recovering" — but Cannon didn't bite.

"I'm probably in the same boat as you," Cannon replied. "The information that is out there is the information that they want to be out there."

Cannon, who filled in to host Beat Shazam while Foxx recovered, continued, "I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers ... sending positive energy, love, and prayers. And they were like, 'Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.' ... I believe when he's ready, he's going to address the awaiting fans in the world the way that only he can."

Speaking to Yahoo late last month, the cast of the Netflix sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone sang the praises of Foxx, who stars in the film. "He's such a light, and so much fun," said Teyonah Parris, while John Boyega said Foxx provided "a good vibe all around." In a separate interview, Boyega also offered a brief update, saying, Foxx "is all good. ... So, we're just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all."

They Cloned Tyrone begins streaming July 21 on Netflix while Foxx's R-rated animated film Strays is set to be released on Aug. 18. It's unclear if he will be doing any press for the latter.