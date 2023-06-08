Jamie Foxx rep: Claims about COVID vaccine causing stroke are 'completely inaccurate'

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of 'Below the Belt' on Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo: Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Nearly two months after Jamie Foxx was hospitalized following an unspecified "medical complication," his health status is being weaponized by anti-vaxxers across the internet.

Podcaster and former New York Daily News gossip columnist A.J. Benza appeared last week on Ask Dr. Drew, an online series moderated by ex-Celebrity Rehab host Drew Pinsky. Benza asserted a source told him that Foxx had to get a COVID vaccination for a movie and developed a blood clot, which led to a stroke that left the Oscar winner "partially blind and paralyzed." Pinsky, an early COVID skeptic, declined to challenge the claim, which was quickly picked up by right-wing media, including commentator Candace Owens on her YouTube-based podcast and former Hercules star Kevin Sorbo, who shared the story on Twitter with the comment, "Praying for Jamie Foxx."

However, Foxx's representative issued a statement to NBC News calling Benza's account "completely inaccurate."

The actor was hospitalized in Atlanta on April 11 after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. It was widely reported he spent more than four weeks there. Some publications speculated about his health, with one report claiming loved ones were "preparing for the worst." That prompted his daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, to speak out on May 12.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support," she shared in an Instagram story. "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Days later, TMZ obtained photos of Jamie's daughters Corinne and Anelise Bishop, 14, visiting him at an unnaamed physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago and quoted an unnamed source claiming he was "recovering well." (A rep for the actor did not return Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.)

Story continues

Jamie's work obligations have been canceled or postponed since his ailment. In May, Nick Cannon was tapped to host the sixth season of Beat Shazam while Foxx recovers, with Kelly Osbourne taking over as the show's DJ in place of Corinne. Speaking to Extra last week, Cannon said Jamie would return "when he's ready." (Fox, which broadcasts Beat Shazam, also announced that Jamie and Corinne would host We Are Family, another music-centric game show, set to premiere in 2024.)

In addition, Universal Pictures has pushed back the release date of Foxx's film Strays from June 9 to Aug. 18.

Meanwhile, on May 31, Foxx was thanked by his hometown of Terrell, Texas, after for donating new basketball courts to a local park, with a ribbon-cutting set for later this month.