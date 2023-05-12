Jamie Foxx's daughter says actor's been 'out of the hospital for weeks' after medical emergency

Jamie Foxx, here on March 30, is out of the hospital amid health scare. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx's medical mystery deepens. Although reports last week claimed he was steadily improving in the hospital, the actor's daughter spoke out on Friday and said he's been out for "weeks."

Corinne Foxx, who issued the only official statement about the actor's "medical complication" one month ago, shared a positive update about her father. On her Instagram Story, the 29-year-old posted a screenshot of an article with the headline "Jamie Foxx's loved ones reportedly preparing for the worst" and called the report false.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support," she wrote. "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Corinne Foxs shares update about dad Jamie Foxx. (Photo: Instagram via Corinne Fox.)

The Oscar-winning actor suffered an undisclosed medical emergency on April 11. The Foxx family, via Corinne, said in a now-deleted post Jamie "experienced a medical complication." They credited "quick action and great care" for putting him on "his way to recovery." Last month's statement continued, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

For weeks, news outlets including CNN and People have reported on his hospitalization and that doctors were running tests to determine what was going on. The actor's rep has not returned Yahoo Entertainment's repeated requests for comment. Many of the actor's famous friends, including Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart, spoke out and said he was "getting better," but did not give any specifics as to what happened.

"I'm very fortunate to have the relationship that I have with Jamie and to be able to just check on him and stuff like that," Hart said on the May 2 episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. Referring to Jamie's family, he added, "They're being tight and for reasons just about where he is, because Jamie's always been a private person to a certain degree."

On May 3, a message posted to Jaime's Instagram account thanked fans for support.

One week ago, a "source in the actor's circle," according to People, claimed the actor was stable and no longer in "a life-threatening situation." However, it sounded like he was still in the hospital four weeks after the incident.

"[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be OK before allowing him to" leave the hospital, the insider claimed, adding that Foxx was told to "keep his stress level down," when he is discharged.

The source told People the hospital is "the last place Jamie wants to be" despite needing care.

"He has a lot of projects going on," the insider added. "He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital."

Jamie is not rushing back to work. The actor will not host the upcoming season of Fox's Beat Shazam, which started filming last week, as Cannon stepped in. Kelly Osbourne is taking Corinne's place as guest DJ on the show. Jamie's press tour for Strays is pushed as Universal Pictures moved back the release date of the movie from June 9 to August 18 while he recovers.