Jamie Foxx still hospitalized after 'medical complication': What we know so far

Jamie Foxx, pictured at the Creed III premiere in February, is recovering after a "medical complication," his family said. (Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital, more than three weeks after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. A new report from TMZ on Wednesday claims the actor's loved ones are asking for the same thing: "Pray for Jamie."

It's not been made public what exactly happened to Foxx. Yahoo reached out to the actor's rep, but emails have gone unanswered. The only official update came from the Django Unchained star's daughter, Corinne Foxx, back in April as the 29-year-old said her father was recovering after a "medical complication." The Grammy award winner, whose full name is Eric Marlon Bishop, turned 55 years old in December.

Foxx will not host the upcoming season of Fox's Beat Shazam as filming begins this week. Deadline and TMZ report Nick Cannon will be stepping in for the beloved actor. Corinne, who DJs on the show, will also miss this season as she's in Atlanta by her dad's bedside. (Yahoo reached out to Fox for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.)

Here's everything we know about Foxx's health scare.

April 11: Foxx, who has been filming the movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta, Ga., is hospitalized due to an undisclosed medical condition. Just one day prior he was pictured looking healthy on the set of the Netflix film as he shot a scene about a women's soccer team.

April 12: News breaks about Foxx's hospitalization. TMZ reports, via a source with direct knowledge, that Foxx suffered a "medical emergency." The health scare was serious enough that family members traveled from out of town to be by his side. "He's communicating now, and that's good news," the source said.

The Foxx family, through Corinne, issued a statement saying he "experienced a medical complication." They credited "quick action and great care" for already putting him on "his way to recovery." She continued, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time." (The actor, who never married, is also a father to 13-year-old Annalise Bishop.)

April 13: TMZ cites a source with direct knowledge saying Foxx "is doing a lot better" and joking with his family. The medical emergency was reported to be serious and doctors are running tests to try to determine what happened. It's reported he's expected to remain in the hospital for at least a few more days.

Celebrities including Kerry Washington, LeBron James, Garcelle Beauvais, David Alan Grier and D. L. Hughley post on social media that they are praying for the star.

April 17: Foxx remains hospitalized and he's undergoing medical tests, CNN reports. A source notes the medical incident did not happen on set and that the Annie star was not transported by emergency vehicle to the hospital.

April 18: Production on Back in Action resumes with body doubles standing in for Foxx.

April 20: Martin Lawrence speaks out and tells Extra he hears his friend is "doing better."

"My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood," the actor shares. "Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person."

April 21: Multiple sources tell People that Foxx is improving and working on his recovery.

"He's OK, thank God," one insider shares. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

April 23: Nick Cannon is the latest celebrity to publicly provide an update on Foxx, telling Entertainment Tonight the actor is "awake" and "alert."

"I know he's doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor," Cannon says. "I can't really say what it is, but it'll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing. He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it."

May 3: Foxx remains hospitalized, TMZ reports, as his close ones continue to keep private exactly what's going on. However, sources ask everyone to keep the beloved actor in their prayers.