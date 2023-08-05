Jamie Foxx apologizes after 'fake friends' Instagram post is called out for antisemitism: 'I only have love in my heart for everyone'

Jamie Foxx issued an apology after fans, as well as star Jennifer Aniston, criticized his Instagram post. (Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Actor Jamie Foxx is setting the record straight after sharing what many considered to be an antisemitic message on Instagram. On Friday, Foxx posted a black square with the words, “they killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!” followed by the hashtags “fake friends” and “fake love.”

Social media users were quick to call out the post for its seemingly antisemitic message. The post has since been deleted.

On Saturday, the They Cloned Tyrone star apologized for the post to his 16.7 million followers. “I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” he wrote.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

One of the affected was actress Jennifer Aniston . After a Jewish news organization shared the post, showing that Aniston had allegedly liked it, the Friends icon put out a statement of her own via Instagram Story.

“This really makes me sick,” she wrote. “I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Foxx is currently recovering from a health scare. The Ray star’s condition first made news back in April, when his daughter Corinne Foxx issued a now-deleted statement on Instagram that revealed few details beyond the fact that her father was undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed issue.

'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne wrote, People reported . "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

At the time, Foxx had been in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close . However, the unnamed incident did not take place while Foxx was shooting, and he was not rushed to the hospital in an emergency vehicle, People continued.

The following month, Yahoo Entertainment reported that the actor was "stable" and "recovering." Three weeks after the incident, Foxx made a small return to social media with a written message that read "Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed."

It was later reported that Foxx was recovering at a medical facility in Chicago.