Jamie Foxx says he went to 'hell and back' during medical emergency, shuts down rumors of vision loss and paralysis

Jamie Foxx took to social media to speak out for the first time since his 'medical complication.' (Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx is letting fans know he's on the road to recovery.

The Ray star, 55, took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a video in which he spoke about the "medical complication" that caused him to be hospitalized back in April. While he didn't specify what the condition was that forced him to seek medical attention, Foxx chose to focus on his gratitude for those who carried him through the ordeal.

Alongside a caption that read "Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through," Foxx went on to explain why he stayed so quiet during the experience.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man,” he shared, speaking directly into the camera. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Foxx credited his family's discerning nature in the three-minute video, noting how great it felt that "they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

The actor used the opportunity to dispel any rumors that have revolved since his emergency first occurred, including claims that he suffered from paralysis and vision impairment.

“As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine,” he said. “I’m not paralyzed, but … I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

Foxx's statement on Saturday was one brimming with gratitude. Foxx thanked "a lot of great medical people," as well as the legions of fans and friends who shared their prayers.

“I wanna say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back.”

He concluded by sharing that he "loves everybody and I love all of the love that I got,” he added. “If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it’s just because it’s been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”

What happened to Foxx?

Foxx's condition first made news back in April, when his daughter Corinne Foxx issued a now-deleted statement on Instagram that revealed few details beyond the fact that her father was undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed issue.

'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne wrote, People reported. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

At the time, Foxx had been in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. However, the unnamed incident did not take place while Foxx was shooting, and he was not rushed to the hospital in an emergency vehicle, People continued.

The following month, Yahoo Entertainment reported that Foxx was "stable" and "recovering." Three weeks after the incident, Foxx made a small return to social media with a written message that read "Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed."

It was later reported that Foxx was recovering at a medical facility in Chicago.

Corinne also took the opportunity to call out the false stories about her dad's demise. In an Instagram Story, Corinne shared a screenshot of an article that claimed "Jamie Foxx's loved ones reportedly preparing for the worst."

Below that, Corinne shared that her dad "had been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating." She also noted that he was playing pickleball the day before.

"Sad to see how the media runs wild," Corinne wrote. Thanks for everyone's prayers and support."

A statement from Corinne Foxx posted on her Instagram Story about her father's health. (Instagram/Corinne Foxx)

The Hollywood community's response

Upon the release of Foxx's video on Saturday, several famous friends jumped into the comments to praise the star. Will Smith noted the emotional tone of the video, sharing "Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions??" Reese Witherspoon shared how she was "happy to see your light shining so BRIGHT!! You are SO loved and appreciated!" Additional well wishes came from stars such as Dwayne Johnson, Viola Davis, Justin Timberlake, and Steve Harvey.

It was a similar situation back in April following the news of Foxx's hospitalization when his friends in the Hollywood community came out in droves to send their good wishes.

Tiffany Haddish was one of the first stars to make a statement about her friend and the lack of news about his condition.

"What I can do is pray for him and let him know that there's nothing but love and peace over here for him," she told People while walking the red carpet at the She Ready Foundation's 1st annual Prom Gala — A Night Under the Stars. "And I just wish him all the success and healing and all the good stuff. He probably all right. He just don't wanna be bothered with y'all."

Nick Cannon, who had stepped in to take over for Foxx on Beat Shazam, even told Extra host Billy Bush that Foxx specifically requested he assume the role. Noting that the family preferred to stay mum on what happened, Cannon said he was "definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers ... sending positive energy, love, and prayers. And they were like, ‘Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.’" He went on to add add “I believe when he's ready, he's going to address the awaiting fans in the world the way that only he can.”

Several other stars revealed their support for Foxx, with Queen Latifah telling People she was "praying hard" for the Oscar winner, with whom she appeared in the 2010 movie Valentine's Day. John Boyega revealed he caught up with Foxx by phone, telling People that he “gave him the well wishes directly. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”