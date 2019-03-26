James Woods, Kathy Griffin, 'Empire' writers and more react to Jussie Smollett news

The Jussie Smollett saga has been divisive from the beginning, ever since the Empire star said he was a victim of a racial and homophobic attack. On Tuesday, prosecutors dropped all charges against the actor for allegedly staging his own hate crime, an announcement that left some feeling vindicated and others confused.
Kathy Griffin made a pitch to Empire creator Lee Daniels to “Let Jussie return, but have his character confront a new character who did what he allegedly did.”
OK I’m just going to make my pitch to @leedanielsent right now. Let Jussie return, but have his character confront a new character who did what he allegedly did. Come on Lee, pull a little “law and order” action on Empire. https://t.co/SdNhGq2IVw
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 26, 2019
Director Ava DuVernay and Questlove were quick to chime in, seemingly happy with the decision.
I’ll just put this right here. https://t.co/XVnDr9PraL
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 26, 2019
TOLD YALL https://t.co/kE4WzjKTy1
— Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) March 26, 2019
George Takei used the case as a reminder to not jump to conclusions before “we have all the facts.”
There are lots of things we apparently should not pre-judge before we have all the facts, like Jussie Smollett (all charges dropped?!) and the Mueller report (not yet public!!)
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 26, 2019
The Empire writers are delighted with the outcome.
😉 see y’all Wednesday. #empire #empirefox pic.twitter.com/jQUtsHcQBF
— Empire Writers (@EmpireWriters) March 26, 2019
While Smollett’s bosses at 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment are pleased as well, telling Yahoo Entertainment in a statement, “Jussie Smollett has always maintained his innocence and we are gratified that all charges against him have been dismissed.”
But not everyone is feeling so jovial — especially over at the Chicago Police Department. In a joint press conference on Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson expressed shock over the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office’s decision to drop all charges, maintaining they doubt Smollett’s innocence. Donald Trump Jr. believes the actor is guilty, as well.
President Trump‘s eldest son was shocked to find himself agreeing with Mayor Emanuel.
Never thought I’d agree 100% with RAHM Emanuel. https://t.co/Ni4kqLvjJR
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 26, 2019
When the leftists lose the Mayor of Chicago… insanity. https://t.co/EMEV5z3Pxx
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 26, 2019
“What is this kind of privilege called???” he tweeted, calling the situation “disgusting.”
What is this kind of privilege called??? https://t.co/4hPQorU58R
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 26, 2019
Seriously? Disgusting. https://t.co/EWx7PDjbLm
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 26, 2019
The Smollett case quickly took on a political narrative after he claimed his two attackers yelled “This is MAGA country” during the assault. (MAGA stands President Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”) It’s no surprise, then, that Ann Coulter was quick to react to Tuesday’s news.
“a sickening abuse of prosecutorial discretion.”https://t.co/rxW1lFQRJN
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 26, 2019
And conservative actor James Woods really didn’t hold back when weighing in on the matter.
Now maybe he can help OJ look for Nicole’s killer… #DemocratJustice https://t.co/Sv8Np2eDPF
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 26, 2019
This was four days ago. That was quick. Only cash moves that fast. https://t.co/UL6hZiv8CJ
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 26, 2019
“George Soros Donated $408k to Kim Foxx, Prosecutor in Jussie Smollett Case” https://t.co/T4S2f3ot6E
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 26, 2019
“Shocked! I’m shocked, I tell you…” – former Obama henchman Rahm Emanuel https://t.co/kk2npKvcsl
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 26, 2019
I like Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. I believe he’s not part of these filthy backroom Chicago shenanigans. Rahm and the rest of the Obama cartel can rot in hell for all I care. https://t.co/mWjUrNLN3q
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 26, 2019
They don’t even bother to hide it anymore… #Nuts pic.twitter.com/Vp8KnGzkPb
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 26, 2019
I feel sorry for the next victim of an actual hate crime…
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 26, 2019
As for Smollett, he spoke to reporters after Tuesday’s court appearance.
“I have been truthful and consistent on every level since day one. I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of,” he told reporters. “This has been an incredibly difficult time. Honestly one of the worst of my entire life. But I am a man of faith and I am a man that has knowledge of my history and I would not bring my family, our lives or the movement through a fire like this. I just wouldn’t.”
