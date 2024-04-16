James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Adds Pruitt Taylor Vince As Pa Kent

Warner Bros/DC Studio’s Superman has cast Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, the Earth citizen father of Krypton native Superman.

Taylor Vince follows in the footsteps of such actors as Kevin Costner who portrayed the character in 2013’s Man of Steel, and Glenn Ford in 1978’s Richard Donner directed Superman.

Taylor Vince joins Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, David Corenswet in the title role, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Daily Planet Editor Perry White, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The movie is currently shooting in Georgia for a July 11, 2025 theatrical release.

Taylor Vince’s credits include the upcoming AppleTV+ series Lady in the Lake opposite Natalie Portman, True Blood, The Walking Dead, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, and Stranger Things, as well as the Netflix Sandra Bullock thriller Birdbox.

