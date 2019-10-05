James Franco sued for alleged sexual exploitation: A timeline of the accusations against him

James Franco has been sued by two women who claim they were sexually exploited at his acting school. Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, former students, allege in their lawsuit that Franco and his partners "engaged in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behavior" towards female students at the now-closed Studio 4. A lawyer for the 41-year-old actor denied their accusations calling it a "publicity-seeking lawsuit."

The lawsuit caps off a tumultuous few years for the Spring Breakers star, who slowly began to reemerge after sexual misconduct allegations were raised against him in 2018. Here is a timeline of the accusations:

April 2014

Franco, then 35, admitted to hitting on a 17-year-old girl on Instagram. The actor's exchange with a Scottish teenager visiting New York went viral after she shared screenshots of their private conversation, in which she revealed her age. ("You're single? What's the hotel? Should I rent a room?" he wrote.)

Franco admitted to using "bad judgment," exclaiming, "I'm guess I'm, you know, embarrassed, and I guess I'm just a model of how social media is tricky." He added, "In my position, not only do I have to go through the embarrassing rituals of meeting someone, but sometimes it gets published for the world."

January 8, 2018

Franco's awards season kick-off turned into the beginning of the actor's #MeToo moment. As The Disaster Artist star accepted his Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, actress Ally Sheedy called him out in a series of since-deleted tweets.

"James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business," she wrote, later adding, "Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya @goldenglobes." The Breakfast Club star, who worked with Franco on the off-Broadway play The Long Shrift in 2014, never expanded on her comments.

During the awards show, Tither-Kaplan made her first public accusations against Franco.

I love and care about James. Always will. But loving someone does not mean enabling them. Sometimes it means holding them accountable so they can do better. — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

And actress Violet Paley accused Franco of sexual misconduct against her and her 17-year-old friend.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

Paley admitted to having a consensual relationship with the actor, which she said made it harder "to come forward with this."

another reason it’s been hard to come forward about this. we did have a consensual relationship as well. unfortunately & fortunately, there are others who went through this same thing as me with him, and worse. I’m glad I am strong enough to speak up for all of us despite trolls — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 9, 2018

January 9, 2018

Franco addressed the accusations on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

"OK, first of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy," he began. "I directed her in a play off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her — total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down. I don’t know."

As for the other tweets, Franco said he hadn't read them, but had heard what they said.

"The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate," he said. "I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long, so I don’t want to — I don’t want to, you know, shut them down in any way. It’s, I think, a good thing and I support it."

January 10, 2018

The actor continued his awards season campaign, but it quickly turned into an apology tour. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, he stuck to a similar script.

"One of the things that I’ve learned is that this is a conversation that needs to be had," Franco said. "There are people and women and others that have not been a part of this conversation, and I truly believe — and [it is] why I was wearing the pin — is that they need to be a part of this conversation. So I support them."