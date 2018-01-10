James Franco responds to sexual harassment claims following the Golden Globes

James Franco stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday night following his big win at the Golden Globes on Sunday. Colbert asked him about sexual harassment allegations leveled against him from a few women on Twitter, including actress Ally Sheedy.

The Breakfast Club star had tweeted out a few cryptic tweets about Franco and Christian Slater. One read, “James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business.” So when Colbert asked Franco about the allegations, Franco responded with, “OK, first of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I directed her in a play off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her — total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down. I don’t know.”

Although Sheedy’s tweets were fairly vague and, eventually, deleted, a couple of other women took to Twitter to describe specific instances when they felt like Franco had sexually harassed them.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

Franco claimed he hadn’t read those other tweets but had heard what they said and told Colbert, “The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate.” Though Franco denied the women’s claims, he was quick to add that he doesn’t want to discourage women from coming forward. “I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long,” he said. “So I don’t want to — I don’t want to, you know, shut them down in any way. It’s, I think, a good thing and I support it.”

