Jake Paul sets the record straight about FBI raid: 'The sh** people are making up is absolutely absurd'

Jake Paul, pictured in 2019, is speaking out about the FBI raiding his Calabasas, Calif., mansion on Aug. 5 (Photo: Faye Sadou/MediaPunch /IPX)

YouTube star Jake Paul is speaking out about the FBI raid at his home.

For the first time since his L.A.-area mansion was searched and firearms were seized earlier this month, the controversial influencer, 23, broke his silence about the incident. He spoke out in a now-deleted YouTube video, which has was captured and shared on social media.

“Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that had happened and it is an investigation,” Paul said.

He continued, “There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character, and the s--t that people are making up is absolutely absurd.”

Paul went on to say “with that being said, when I become aware of someone around me who is doing malicious things, they are immediately cut out my life. I don’t put up with bullsh**. I don’t surround myself with bad people.”

He said his focus right now is on himself and boxing, specifically a bout he has this fall. And he thanked fans for “sticking by my side through all these crazy times.”

On Aug, 5, the raid occurred with the FBI saying in a statement it was part of a larger investigation into “allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020.” Video showed at least 20 agents in tactical gear entering Paul’s gated residence in armored trucks.

Paul — whose YouTube channel has over 20 million subscribers — was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly, misdemeanor counts, after he was identified among a crowd of looters at a mall in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 30.

After the raid, the Scottsdale City Attorney's Office announced the charges were dismissed without prejudice, explaining it was done “so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed." It’s still possible that the misdemeanor charges can be refiled depending on the outcome of the federal investigation.

Paul was spotted out for the first time since the raid on Wednesday when he was photographed walking his dog with ex, Tana Mongeau.

