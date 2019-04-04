Jack Osbourne reportedly 'sucker punched' in the head at L.A. coffee shop

Jack Osbourne is OK after being attacked on Wednesday in Studio City, Calif., according to TMZ.

The website reports that Osbourne was sitting on the sidewalk outside of a coffee shop with his back to the street when a man, who appeared to be homeless, “sucker punched” him on the right side of his head. Osbourne reportedly threw his coffee at the culprit before the man ran away, though he’s since been located and arrested for battery and assault.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to both Osbourne’s rep and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Jack Osbourne’s divorce from wife Lisa Stelly was finalized last month. They share three young daughters: Pearl, Andy and Minnie.

He has been outspoken about having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012.

The 33-year-old reality TV star’s father, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, made news of his own Thursday, when he announced the cancelation of his performances scheduled for 2019 for health reasons. The elder Osbourne, 70, is recovering from both a bout of pneumonia and a fall at his home.

OZZY will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery.



Shows will be rescheduled beginning in Feb 2020 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 4, 2019

Back in December 2018, he told Yahoo Entertainment that he was enjoying the idea of (healthy) downtime more.

“I just want to slow it down and spend more time with my grandchildren, my family, my wife, because it gets lonely,” the “Crazy Train” singer said. “Because now I don’t drink or get loaded. I don’t go out; I just stay in my room. And I think my life passes me by. Suddenly I’m 69, 70 — I’m 70 [this] December.”

However, the Prince of Darkness does expect to hit the road again, beginning in February 2020.

