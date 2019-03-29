Kanye West's exclusive Sunday Service is the hottest ticket in town

Kanye West’s Sunday Services are the talk of the internet. (Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images)

And you thought Kanye West‘s arena concerts were star-studded.

The “Famous” rapper and fashion mogul has attracted the likes of David Letterman, DMX, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Courtney Love, Tyler the Creator, Diplo and more at the Sunday Services he’s hosted since January.

The exclusive events are invitation-only. West’s camp did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

The guests reportedly have to sign non-disclosure agreements. However, Kim Kardashian and others have shared several photos and videos from the events that offer a peek inside.

The venue

So it’s not like you can just stop by and walk into one of these exclusive events, although it’s reportedly sometimes held in the woods of Los Angeles, because attendees must be invited. There’s reportedly security to make sure that everything stays cool.

Besides the woods, the gathering has also taken place at Adidas headquarters in Portland and at West’s studio in Calabasas, Calif., as well as a secret location in nearby Burbank, Calif., in case it weren’t private enough.

The attire

Did you think a fashion designer would overlook the dress code? Nope, it appears that guests wear all white or all black, and they look good.

Lift Yourself pic.twitter.com/VLFclhXpRO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

Kardashian, of course, dresses to impress. She and North, one of the daughters she shares with West, even wore matching snakeskin ensembles to one service.

The inspiration

Prayers, music and dancing. What else do you need to catch the spirit?

The entertainment

Well, besides North West’s awesome dance moves, there’s a full choir to back up Kanye as he performs his songs. Special guests often perform as well.

Another Sunday Service rehearsal clip from March 23. 🎥 @RodneyJerkins pic.twitter.com/On0OzvVyo1 — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 27, 2019

Only two months after the first one was held, Kanye’s Sunday Services continue to be well attended and earn high marks from the crowd.

If only they took reservations.

