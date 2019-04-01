Is Kylie Jenner a self-made billionaire? Here's everything she's said about the title

Forbes magazine’s proclamation of Kylie Jenner as the world’s youngest “self-made billionaire” inspired plenty of backlash against the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.

While 21-year-old Jenner, whose fortune is worth an estimated $1 billion, owns all of her super successful makeup empire, people pointed out that Jenner was born into a wealthy family. The family has starred on its own reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, from the time Jenner was 10, landing her work with companies such as PacSun and OPI when she was in her early teens.

Over the weekend, Jenner confirmed to the New York Times that she’s not entirely self-made, which is somewhat of a departure from what she’s said in the past.

“I can’t say I’ve done it by myself,” Jenner said. “If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.”

Even before she was awarded the title of “youngest self-made billionaire,” Forbes did a July 2019 story on Jenner, declaring that she was on her way to the exclusive status. They noted that she’d invested $250,000 of her own money raised from her modeling work to start her company.

By the time she officially became a billionaire in February, Jenner said the recognition felt “really good” and that it was “a nice pat on the back.”

“It’s the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything,” Jenner said.

It was her words in an interview the same month that really left people scratching their heads. Although Jenner acknowledged that her platform had helped her, she told Paper magazine that “the self-made thing is true.” Jenner said her parents “cut her off at the age of 15,” as far as finances.

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” Jenner said. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

In March, Jenner defended herself against those disputing that she alone made her success in Germany’s Interview.

“There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under,” Jenner said.

Still, she acknowledged that not everyone could repeat what she had done.

“Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans,” she said. “I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited... and I am very proud of that.”

As of April 1, Jenner had 130 million followers on Instagram — not nearly as many as she has dollars.

