The internet makes fun of Bill Cosby's 75th birthday post to wife Camille: ‘I’m tellin warden you have a phone’

Bill Cosby can’t hand his wife flowers or give her a kiss on her 75th birthday — incarceration has many downsides — but he didn’t let the day pass without recognizing it publicly.

Cosby, who’s serving three to 10 years for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand, had someone on Team Cosby post a message to his “beautiful bride, Camille” on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. It said, “Dear, you’re a wonderful mother, loving wife, but most importantly, you’re the strength of this family. Please celebrate your day!”

Happy 75th Birthday to my beautiful bride, Camille. Dear, you’re a wonderful mother, loving wife, but most importantly, you’re the strength of this family. Please celebrate your day!#CamilleOCosby#Happy75thBirthday#BillCosby#FarFromFinished#FreeBillCosby pic.twitter.com/Q6IFneOwpk — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) March 20, 2019





Making the post more about him than her, it included the hashtags “Free Bill Cosby” and “Far From Finished,” the name of the 81-year-old’s last (and likely final) comedy tour.

It’s unclear who exactly is running Cosby’s social media accounts, but it’s likely Andrew V. Wyatt, his trusted crisis manager. Wyatt has used Twitter and other platforms before to share Cosby statements — like the recent one in which Cosby compared himself the Martin Luther King Jr. — or to promote interviews he’s doing on Cosby’s behalf.

The reason Cosby is posting about his wife on social media, along with photos of them in happier times, is because they agreed she will never visit him in prison. Neither will his two remaining children, Erinn and Erika. However, Cosby did say, through mouthpiece Wyatt, that he speaks to Camille three times a day by phone for three minutes a call — the maximum amount of time he can spend on the phone at the Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania.

Camille, a successful producer, has stridently supported her husband, who’s been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women. (He has maintained his innocence.) She has said that her husband is the real victim and that Constand, a former basketball coach at Temple University, lied. During his retrial, Cosby’s attorneys said he wasn’t a a criminal but rather a “lonely and troubled” philanderer, despite always publicly painting a picture of a happy marriage with Camille, whom he said “I do” to in 1964.

The internet doesn’t know what to make of this birthday post, on various different levels, with many people asking — or making cracks — about who was posting. One even suggested it was Camille herself.

I can't believe she spent her birthday transcribing this tweet for him. — gib (@unclegib) March 20, 2019









A lot of the others were comments and jokes with different levels of brutality (some of which were too crude to include).

After 50 plus years of marriage Every Time I was sleeping with another woman, all 200 of them ( awake or asleep) I think I was thinking of you – but I can't remember? — james J Cipolla (@j_cipolla) March 20, 2019





All on board with this except the free Bill Cosby part. Dude, under oath, admitted to drugging women to have sex with him. Dudes a rapist. — Alex Tomasic (@dunkin_addict) March 20, 2019





Celebrate knowing your husband is a serial rapist!! — BarbaraCruz (@barbcruz1964) March 20, 2019





Earlier this year, Cosby was moved to general population cell in prison, though he continues to have aides assist him because he’s legally blind. Wyatt said he’s doing “amazing” and has lost weight from all the exercising he’s been doing.

