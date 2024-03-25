How to watch 'The Bachelor' finale tonight: Everything you need to know before the Final Rose

Joey's journey to find love comes to an end tonight on the season finale of "The Bachelor." (ABC)

Bachelor Nation, get ready, because it’s time for Joey Graziadei’s season to come to a (hopefully happy) end. While this season kicked off with a trailer that highlighted Joey sobbing in the midst of his proposal set up in the season finale, fans are still holding out hope that the 28-year-old tennis player will find lasting love with one of his two final contestants. The finale of The Bachelor Season 28 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Are you ready to watch? Here's how to watch the ABC series without cable, a quick recap of Season 28 and more.

How to watch The Bachelor without cable:

Date: Monday, Jan. 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu, Sling

The Bachelor finale trailer:

Who is The Bachelor 2024?

Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro, originally from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. The tennis pro now resides on the South Shore of Kauaʻi, Hawaii, working as a “lifestyle and experience ambassador at the Kukui'ula Development Club.”

Bachelor nation first met Joey on Season 20 of The Bachelorette, where he and Charity Lawson shared a strong and memorable bond. Unfortunately for Joey and Charity, Graziadei was not the one for her. But the good news is that now he gets to start his own journey to find love as the Season 28 Bachelor.

On his journey, Graziadei is looking for someone who is “outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors.”

What time is The Bachelor finale on?

The final episode of The Bachelor Season 28 will air on Monday, Mar. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will drop every Monday and stream the following day (Tuesday) on Hulu.

Where to watch The Bachelor live

Can you watch The Bachelor online? Do you need ABC to watch The Bachelor live? Where is The Bachelor streaming? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the newest season of The Bachelor in 2024.

To watch new episodes of The Bachelor live on Monday nights, you’ll need access to ABC. You can tune into ABC with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as Sling Blue or Hulu’s live TV tier. If you don't mind waiting an extra day, you can stream new episodes of The Bachelor the morning after they air with Hulu's most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from spoilers!

Who is left on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor?

The season began with 32 women vying to for Joey Graziadei's heart. Now, just two remain: Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent.

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.

Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York, N.Y.

Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia

Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.

Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.

Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.

Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.

Jessica "Jess," 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.

Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.

Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.

Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami, Fla.

Eleni "Lanie," 27, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Penn.

Maria "Lea," 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii**

Alexandra "Lexi," 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.

Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.

Natalie "Nat," 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

Samantha "Sam," 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tenn.

Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami, Fla.

Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn.

Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.

Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.

Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Ill.

Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Ga.

**Indicates they previously met Joey on "The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose"

More ways to watch ABC:

