How to watch 'The Bachelor' finale tonight: Everything you need to know before the Final Rose
Bachelor Nation, get ready, because it’s time for Joey Graziadei’s season to come to a (hopefully happy) end. While this season kicked off with a trailer that highlighted Joey sobbing in the midst of his proposal set up in the season finale, fans are still holding out hope that the 28-year-old tennis player will find lasting love with one of his two final contestants. The finale of The Bachelor Season 28 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Are you ready to watch? Here's how to watch the ABC series without cable, a quick recap of Season 28 and more.
How to watch The Bachelor without cable:
Hulu + Live TV
Watch 'The Bachelor' live on ABC
Date: Monday, Jan. 22
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Streaming: Hulu, Sling
The Bachelor finale trailer:
Who is The Bachelor 2024?
Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro, originally from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. The tennis pro now resides on the South Shore of Kauaʻi, Hawaii, working as a “lifestyle and experience ambassador at the Kukui'ula Development Club.”
Bachelor nation first met Joey on Season 20 of The Bachelorette, where he and Charity Lawson shared a strong and memorable bond. Unfortunately for Joey and Charity, Graziadei was not the one for her. But the good news is that now he gets to start his own journey to find love as the Season 28 Bachelor.
On his journey, Graziadei is looking for someone who is “outgoing, caring and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors.”
What time is The Bachelor finale on?
The final episode of The Bachelor Season 28 will air on Monday, Mar. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will drop every Monday and stream the following day (Tuesday) on Hulu.
Where to watch The Bachelor live
Can you watch The Bachelor online? Do you need ABC to watch The Bachelor live? Where is The Bachelor streaming? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the newest season of The Bachelor in 2024.
To watch new episodes of The Bachelor live on Monday nights, you’ll need access to ABC. You can tune into ABC with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as Sling Blue or Hulu’s live TV tier. If you don't mind waiting an extra day, you can stream new episodes of The Bachelor the morning after they air with Hulu's most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from spoilers!
Who is left on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor?
The season began with 32 women vying to for Joey Graziadei's heart. Now, just two remain: Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent.
**Indicates they previously met Joey on "The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose"
More ways to watch ABC:
