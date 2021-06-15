Hilaria Baldwin talks 'mistakes' and being 'imperfect' on new podcast debut with Alec

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have a new podcast. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Hilaria Baldwin talks about making "mistakes" in the debut of her podcast with Alec Baldwin, What's One More?

"This has been a remarkably difficult and life-changing year for all of us between the pandemic, politics, the economy and raising children in these stressful times," the mom of six says at the start of the show, which will see her and Alec hearing the stories of "incredible people" in the hopes of being inspired.

Hilaria, 37, went on to admit, "We all make mistakes along the way. We're all imperfect. But we're also constantly evolving and wanting to get it right. Each of us is a continual work in progress and it is by coming together to share our stories, struggles and wisdom that we can individually and collectively grow and learn."

The mistakes comment — and the podcast — is her first big work venture since Spanish appropriation accusations, for which she issued a public apology in February.

In December, social media users accused her of posing as a Spanish woman, when she's actually from Boston and named "Hilary." The former yoga instructor explained that she spent a lot of time in Spain growing up and speaking Spanish. Several of her family members live there now and she's raising her children to speak the language. She said while that culture has a special meaning for her — and she had a "true sense of belonging to both" — she was sorry for any confusion about her identity.

The Baldwins, who married in 2012, went on to interview Leslie Jordan, who they say made them smile with his social media posts during the pandemic. The Will & Grace talent talked about overcoming personal struggles to find fame and recalled once being in prison with Robert Downey Jr. in the 1990s. However, Jordan noted that he "knew the jig was up" on his own personal shenanigans after being in jail for the fifth time.

Baldwin shared that, while he didn't want to delve too deeply into it, but he marked 36 years of sobriety in February. "I don't talk about it a lot, but in my memoir, I talked about it because it's such a determinative part of your life," he said.

This isn't the first podcast for Hilaria and Alec — they've both had others (Mom Brain, Here's The Thing) — but it's their first joint collaboration. There will be new episodes weekly and they will discuss relationships, marriage, parenting and more.

As this episode closed out, Jordan mentioned their new additions, María Lucía, who was born in February via surrogate, and Eduardo, 9 months.

"Kiss all those babies for me," Jordan said. "How lucky. And they're all little, blond ... just gorgeous."

Hilaria replied, "I know, it's ridiculous. Those Baldwin genes are really strong."

They are also parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2. Alec is also dad to Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

