'Gone Girl' actress Lisa Banes dead at 65 after hit-and-run: 'A tremendous loss'

Lisa Banes, who appeared in the films Gone Girl and Cocktail, has died 10 days after being the victim of a hit-and-run in NYC. She was 65.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing," the actress's manager David Williams said in a statement. "She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

An NYPD spokesperson said Banes died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside. She was hospitalized June 4 after being struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing Amsterdam Avenue at 64th Street, in a crosswalk, on Manhattan's Upper West Side. At the time, she was on her way to meet friends for dinner but planned to stop at her alma mater, the Juilliard School, at Lincoln Center.

The driver left the scene — and no arrests have been made.

Williams said his understanding is that Banes suffered a traumatic brain injury and was unable to recover.

Lisa Banes at the 2015 Sundance Film Festiva. (Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Banes's wife, Kathryn Kranhold, a contributing reporter for the Center for Public Integrity, had made a plea "to pray for Lisa" after the accident — and called for anyone with information about the accident to contact police.

Banes resided in Los Angeles but was in NYC to perform in The Niceties, a two-woman show being streamed online by the Manhattan Theater Club. The theatre club's website now pays tribute to Banes.

(Image: manhattantheatreclub.com)

Banes has appeared in many films, including supporting roles in 2014's Gone Girl starring Ben Affleck, as Amy's mother Marybeth Elliot, and 1988's Cocktail with Tom Cruise.

On TV, she's had roles on Once and Again, Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex and One Life to Live, to name a few.

Lisa Banes on Once Upon a Time. (Photo: Jack Rowand/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

She also regularly appeared on stage, including Broadway appearances in the Noel Coward play Present Laughter in 2010, the musical High Society in 1998 and the Neil Simon play Rumors in 1988.

Story continues

Tributes to Banes have started on social media, including two from her wife. "My Lisa," Kranhold captioned one photo of them together. "Our Lisa Banes. Our huge loss."

Another was a photo of Banes at the beach with the words: "Love and light."

Here are some others, including Seth MacFarlane, who worked with her on The Orville. He said, "Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us," and called her death "a tremendous loss."

I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss… — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 15, 2021

Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted - always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many pic.twitter.com/85IL2OZKMd — jillsobule (@jillsobule) June 15, 2021

Anyone with information about Banes's death is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: