Henry Cavill responds to social media 'gossip' about his private life: 'I am very happy in love'

Elise Solé
·2 min read
Henry Cavill addressed speculation over his private life in an Instagram post. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)
Henry Cavill addressed speculation over his private life in an Instagram post. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Superman star Henry Cavill slammed social media speculation about his love life and declared his love for girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

"Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement," the 38-year-old British actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie with Viscuso, 31, a Hollywood executive. "I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are 'speculating,' It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing."

Cavill, who plays detective Sherlock Holmes in an upcoming sequel to the Netflix series Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown, was vague in his complaint. "We are living in an age of social enlightenment," he wrote. "More and more, people are realizing that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop." 

"I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your 'passion' is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most," he wrote. "Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true. Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity. I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

Cavill, who once dated Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco, went public with Viscuso last month. "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Cavill wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the pair playing a game of chess. 

