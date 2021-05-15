Paulina Porizkova gushes over new boyfriend Aaron Sorkin: 'He’s a great kisser'

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin are dating. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS)

Paulina Porizkova has nothing but praise for her new boyfriend Aaron Sorkin, who by the way, is "a great kisser."

The 57-year-old supermodel got personal with the New York Times on Saturday, sharing details from her conversation with Sorkin, 59, when he asked her to accompany him to the Academy Awards in April, their second date. “This is going to kind of take me off the market for a little bit,” Porizkova told the screenwriter and director, who was nominated (but did not win) an Oscar for writing the film The Trial of the Chicago 7.

For the event, the model wore a gold Dolce & Gabbana gown. "I figured it made me look sort of like a female Oscar — so in case Aaron didn't win one — he could still take one home," she wrote on Instagram, with a photo of the pair on the red carpet. "…It was also freezing in the room (all that ventilation) which incidentally also allowed me to snuggle close to my date. Who, yes, kept me warm all night."

The couple were introduced by journalist Ashleigh Banfield, who according to the Times, asked the model if she wanted to be set up — Porizkova was game but told Banfield “no rock stars.” In 2019, Porizkova's husband Ric Ocasek, 75, the former lead singer for The Cars, died in his sleep at the couple's New York City home, shortly after cutting Porizkova from his will “because she has abandoned me," as he stated in legal documents. The couple had been discussing divorce at the time of his death, and now Porizkova is entrenched in a legal battle to collect a share of Ocasek's estate.

Porizkova recently moved to a new home in Manhattan — “My sex lair," she told the Times — and is getting comfortable with solo living. "I have not lived alone in 37 years," she recently confessed on Instagram. "…Sometimes it feels empowering. Yes, I can build my own stuff, yes, I am a strong woman who needs no one. I’m free to make my own choices! But other days, it’s lonely. One can get pretty good at washing dishes and crying while wearing glasses."

Fans of the model have been following her journey as a widow and busy model. Last month, Porizkova rocked a sheer bodysuit for the cover of Vogue CS (amid the 40-year anniversary of her first Vogue Germany cover), an image that was un-retouched.

And she's exploring new sexual ground with age and wisdom on her side. "The last time I dated, I was 19, and now I'm 56, so clearly there's a big chunk of time here that has gotten lost," Porizkova told Yahoo Life last month. "But the last time around I wanted to seduce the guy; I wanted to be seen as hot. It was all very self-conscious, and that self-consciousness is just not there anymore. And sex is a lot more fun when you're not self-conscious and when you're just enthusiastic, I love that."

