Shanna Moakler slams 'haters' after removing Travis Barker tattoo: 'Everyone seems to know my personal life'

Shanna Moakler is clarifying her intentions behind removing a tattoo bearing the name of her ex-husband Travis Barker. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Shanna Moakler addressed "haters" who criticized a video of her removing a tattoo of ex-husband Travis Barker's name.

"To my newfound haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on, that was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my new man," Moakler, a former Miss USA contestant, commented under an Instagram video of her recent tattoo removal session. "Once again weird! This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I've been removing for some time."

Barker has not commented on whether his new tattoo covers one that represented Moakler.

During the clip, posted on Friday, Moakler warned, "It's my ex's name. Don't tattoo names on your body, kids," sparking comments that she was being "petty" about her former relationship. Moakler posted the footage one day after Kourtney Kardashian, 42, shared a video of herself tattooing "I love you" on the arm of Barker, whom she has been dating for several months.

Moakler, 46, and Barker, 45, who share two children, wed in 2005 but separated in 2006 with their divorce finalized in 2008. Moakler is now dating model Matthew Rondeau.

Shanna Moakler clarified a recent tattoo-removal session during which she covered up her ex-husband Travis Barker's inititals. (Screenshot: Instagram/ShannaMoakler)

The Blink-182 drummer and the KUWTK star have been sharing their romance on social media, with PDA photos, love notes and Barker's new tattoo which reads, "Kourtney." But their adoration has rubbed Moakler the wrong way. "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," she told People this week.

"The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding," she explained. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers," said Moakler of the MTV reality show that documented her marriage to Barker. "Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird."

Moakler added that, being a parent, her respect for Barker and Kardashian's relationship is conditional. "As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about." Barker and Moakler are parents to daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17. While Kardashian shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

